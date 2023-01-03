Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2023: XLF, FAS, FAZ, NDAQ, TRU, JPM

Financial stocks were rising in Tuesday premarket activity, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) increasing 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was up about 2%, while bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining more than 2%.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was rising more than 2% after it said it has extended a collaboration to provide trading technology to the Dhaka Stock Exchange in Bangladesh.

TransUnion (TRU) was declining 1.6% after it closed the sale of G2 Web Services, Lundquist Consulting, and Fintellix India Private to an affiliate of investment firm Stellex Capital Management for $176 million.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was gaining up 0.8% after Great Elm Group (GEG) said it has sold a 61% stake in Forest Investments to JP Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings for $18 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.