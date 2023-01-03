Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2023: RIOT, FRME, SRG, SWKH

Financial stocks turned narrowly higher again during Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gaining 0.2%, reversing a small midday loss.

Bitcoin was declining 0.4% to $16,658, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 8.2 basis points to 3.893%.

In company news, Riot Platforms (RIOT) was 0.2% lower, paring most of a nearly 3% slide, after the cryptocurrency mining and data center host previously known as Riot Blockchains rolled out its rebranding effort, saying its new name reflects plans to diversify and expand into additional business lines following its recent acquisition of Whinstone US. The company's electric equipment manufacturing business will continue to operate under the ESS Metron brand.

To the upside, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) was 0.6% higher after the real estate investment trust said it has made a $30 million prepayment on its $1.6 billion term loan from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), reducing its annual interest expenses by around $2.1 million.

SWK Holdings (SWKH) gained 2% after saying it named company president Jody Staggs to be the permanent CEO at the specialty lender. Staggs has been interim chief executive at the company since Oct. 1, when Winston Black stepped down after almost seven years in the post.

