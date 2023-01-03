Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2023: FRME,SRG,SWKH

Financial stocks have turned narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.3% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% but the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping less than 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.5% to $16,638, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 11.2 basis points to 3.863%.

In company news, First Merchants' (FRME) declined almost 1% after Tuesday saying the US District Court for the Southern District of Indiana last week signed off on a joint request by the bank holding company and the US Department of Justice to terminate the settlement agreement in place since August 2019 in response to allegations the company violated the Fair Housing Act and Equal Credit Opportunity Act. The settlement had been slated to run four years but could be rescinded sooner if the bank met or exceeded the terms of the agreement.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) was 1.2% higher after the real estate investment trust said it has made a $30 million prepayment on its $1.6 billion term loan from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), reducing its annual interest expenses by around $2.1 million.

SWK Holdings (SWKH) gained 1.7% after Tuesday saying it named company president Jody Staggs to be the permanent CEO at the specialty lender on Sunday. Staggs has been interim chief executive at the company since Oct. 1, when Winston Black stepped down after almost seven years in the post.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.