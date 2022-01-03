Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2022: MS, GS, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.72%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were almost 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has agreed to pay $60 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging customer data leaked because of its failure to retire old information technology, Reuters reported, citing settlement papers. Morgan Stanley was 1% higher recently.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) has informed its eligible staff in the US to work from home until Jan. 18, as omicron cases continue to rise in the country, multiple news outlets reported, citing a memo to employees. Goldman Sachs was recently up more than 1%.

Brown & Brown's (BRO) subsidiary, Brown & Brown Lone Star Insurance Services, has acquired substantially all of the assets of HARCO Insurance Services, an independent retail agency serving businesses and individuals in Texas. Brown & Brown was inactive recently.

