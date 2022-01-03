Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2022: FFBC,GABC,KNSL

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9%, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.7%.

Bitcoin was dropping 1.5% to $46,638, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 11.1 basis points higher at 1.623%.

In company news, First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) rose 1.5% after the bank holding company Monday said it has closed on its purchase of specialty lender Summit Funding. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but First Financial said the acquired business will continue to operate using its existing name with Summit founder and CEO Rick Ross leading the new subsidiary.

German American Bancorp (GABC) turned fractionally lower, giving back a 2.1% gain earlier Monday that followed the company closing on its buyout of privately held Citizens Union Bancorp in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Under terms of the deal, investors received $13.44 in cash and 0.7739 of a German American share for each of their Citizens Union shares, valuing the target company at around $43.60 a share.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) was sinking 7.7%, reversing an early 1% decline, after the property and casualty insurance company Monday completed the transfer of its stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

