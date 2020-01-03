Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2020: HSBC, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, CS

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -1.84%

BAC: -1.57%

WFC: -1.30%

C: -1.60%

USB: -1.01%

Top financial stocks were lower in pre-bell trading Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) HSBC Holdings (HSBC), down 2% after saying it will suspend weekend and holiday services of its ATMs in Hong Kong after the machines were targeted by pro-democracy protesters angered at the bank for closing the account of the Spark Alliance fund, a crowdsourcing initiative that supports pro-democracy movements, reports said Friday.

(-) Credit Suisse (CS), was down 3% after saying early on Friday that it approved a share buyback of up to 1.5 billion Swiss Francs ($1.54 billion) in 2020 with the Swiss financial institution expecting to buy back at least 1.0 billion Swiss Francs of shares by the end of the year.

