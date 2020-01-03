Financial Sector Update for 01/03/2020: DPW,NMFC,HSBC,CS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.93%

BAC -1.94%

WFC -0.64%

C -1.19%

USB -1.04%

Financial stocks extended their mid-day declines in afternoon trading, retesting some of their morning session lows, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding over 0.7% lower while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were sinking nearly 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) DPW Holdings (DPW) dropped 34% after saying its DPW Financial subsidiary will acquire registered broker-dealer Glendale Securities and its correspondent clearing broker in exchange for around $15 million in preferred stock. DPW also said will provide a $9 million loan to DPW Financial as part of the transaction.

In other sector news:

(+) New Mountain Finance (NMFC) was nearly 1% higher after the specialty lender said it was extending its buyback until Dec. 31 or until the company exhausts the $50 million it previously authorized for share repurchases. New Mountain has repurchased about $2.9 million of its stock through the current program, it said.

(-) HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was down over 1.5% this afternoon. The financial services company Friday following reports it was suspending weekend and holiday ATM services in Hong Kong after the machines were targeted by protesters angered by the UK bank closing the account of the Spark Alliance, the crowd-sourced fund supporting pro-democracy activities in Hong Kong.

(-) Credit Suisse (CS) slipped 2% in Friday trade. The Swiss bank has authorized a new stock buyback program aiming to repurchase up to $1.54 billion of its shares during 2020.

