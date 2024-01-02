Financial Sector Update for 01/02/2024: HPP, BETS, CIFR, HSBC

Financial stocks were mixed in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 1.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was rising 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.5% to $44,863, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 7.7 basis points to 3.93%.

In economic news, the S&P Global US manufacturing index for December was revised downward to 47.9 from the flash reading of 48.2, compared with expectations for an increase to 48.4 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US construction spending increased 0.4% in November, versus the 0.5% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following an upwardly revised 1.2% increase in October.

In corporate news, Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) gained almost 1% after Jefferies upgraded the company's stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to $12 from $6.

Bit Brother (BETS) shares rose past 9% after the company said Tuesday it entered into a consulting agreement with Cruxforce, which will look for mining sites with 40 megawatts of maximum power supply capacity.

HSBC (HSBC) said Monday its unit HSBC Continental Europe has completed the sale of its retail banking activities in France to My Money subsidiary CCF. Separately, HSBC confirmed it is launching a payments app called Zing in the UK. HSBC shares were down 1%.

