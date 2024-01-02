Financial Sector Update for 01/02/2024: CACC, UCBI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.9% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.5%.

Credit Acceptance (CACC) said it has extended the date on which its $300 million revolving secured warehouse facility will stop revolving to Dec. 29, 2026, from May 20, 2025. Credit Acceptance was slipping past 1% in recent premarket activity.

United Community Banks (UCBI) was up more than 1% pre-bell, offsetting a portion of Friday's decline that followed its announcement of an expected Q4 net pretax charge of about $0.41 per share.

