Financial Sector Update for 01/02/2020: TCFC,BLK,AJG

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing nearly 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Community Financial (TCFC) dropped nearly 1% after the bank holding company said it has closed on a $10.8 million private placement of 312,747 common shares with institutional investors. Net proceeds will be used to redeem some of its $23 million in 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due February 2025.

In other sector news:

(+) BlackRock (BLK) climbed almost 1% after Wells Fargo raised its investment rating on the asset manager to overweight from equal weight and also assigned a $575 price target on the company's stock.

(-) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) was fractionally lower on Thursday after the insurance brokerage company announced its purchase of Walsdorf Agency for an undisclosed amount. Closely held Walsdorf Agency was founded in 1926 in Jericho, N.Y., and will become part of Gallagher's northeast region retail property and casualty operations.

