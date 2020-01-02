Financial Sector Update for 01/02/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, TCFC, APO, GLRE

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.43%

BAC: +0.51%

WFC: -0.09%

C: +0.45%

USB: flat

The majority of top financial stocks were trading higher before markets open on Thursday.

In other sector news:

(=) Community Financial (TCFC) recently said that it completed a private placement of 312,747 common shares, raising $10.8 million. The company was flat during pre-bell trading hours.

(=) Apollo Global Management (APO), along with Varde Partners, said they will no longer bid for Altico Capital India after refusing to meet creditor demands to inject 20 billion rupees ($280 million) of new equity into the Indian lender, sources told Bloomberg News. Apollo Global was also flat before markets open on Thursday.

(=) Hedge fund Greenlight Capital (GLRE), which was also flat, recovered in 2019 from its worst year ever in 2018 and plans to focus on more concentrated investments going forward, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. The company gained 14% for the year, compared to when it fell 34% in 2018, Bloomberg News said, citing Greenlight's client update.

