Financial Sector Update for 05/31/2024: AFBI, AIG, CRBG, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.5% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.2%.

Affinity Bancshares (AFBI) rose past 23% after announcing an agreement under which Atlanta Postal Credit Union will acquire its subsidiary Affinity Bank.

American International Group (AIG) said it priced a secondary offering of Corebridge Financial (CRBG) common shares at $29.20 per share. Corebridge Financial was down more than 2% pre-bell.

Blackstone (BX) has agreed to acquire a 55% stake in Japanese e-comics provider Infocom from Teijin for about 260 billion yen ($1.66 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone was up 0.9% premarket.

