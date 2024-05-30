Financial Sector Update for 05/30/2024: V, MA, KKR, UBS

Financial stocks rose in Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) advanced 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2.3% to $69,111, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 8 basis points to 4.55%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product growth in Q1 was revised to 1.3% from a 1.6% increase in the advance estimate, in line with the 1.3% gain anticipated in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US initial jobless claims rose to 219,000 in the week ended May 25 from an upwardly revised 216,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for 217,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

Pending home sales fell 7.7% in April, versus the 1% slide expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 3.6% increase in March, the National Association of Realtors said.

In corporate news, Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) agreed to pay $197.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit brought by consumers accusing the companies of fixing prices to keep cash access fees unnecessarily high, according to a filing with the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Visa shares rose 0.7%, and Mastercard was little changed.

KKR (KKR) received unconditional approval from the European Commission for its acquisition of NetCo. KKR shares added 0.7%.

UBS faces a 50,000 Swiss franc ($55,220) fine by the Swiss finance ministry for allegedly failing to report cases of suspected money laundering linked to the former President of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh, the ministry said. Separately, UBS said it's reshuffling its group executive board ahead of the merger with Credit Suisse. UBS shares rose 2.4%.

