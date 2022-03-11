Financial Planning for Women: What Advisors Should Consider When Working with Female Clients

March is Women’s History Month; there are more women nearing retirement age now than ever before, so it’s time to ditch the boys club and learn how to increase your lead generation by targeting women. At its core, financial planning for women is no different than it is for men. It’s just about understanding their specific needs and tailoring a custom plan for them.

Unfortunately, many advisors don’t even bother to alter their client communication style when financial planning for women. Because of this, 67% of women feel misunderstood by their advisor, and 53% don’t even have one.

What Are Women Looking for in a Financial Planner?

First, educate yourself on digital marketing tips you need to target, convert, and close more women. Utilize proven digital marketing tips to find more female prospects. Then you create engaging content dedicated to educating and informing women about taking control of their financial future.

Before the first meeting, brush up on your client communication skills. Make sure you actively listen to their concerns. You want to create a safe space for them to ask questions; the last thing you want is to sound condescending.

Part of financial planning for women is teaching them how to take charge of the future, empowering them to make strategic decisions they can feel good about. It all starts online.

If you don’t have any ladies in your office, now might be the right time to consider adding a new hire to your team using our new Advisor Career Path model.

Alex Hopkin started her company, Simply Paraplanner, to help military wives and stay-at-home moms have more flexibility to work remotely in the finance sector. Alex has been a guest on the Rainmaker Multiplier On-Demand Podcast twice already this year!

You can also partner with female attorneys or accountants for client referrals.

What Questions Should You be Asking These Prospective Clients?

Don’t be afraid to ask hard questions—having an open dialogue is crucial to effective client communications.

What are your goals for retirement?

Have you experienced any major life events lately?

Do you have any expected major life events planned for the near future?

Do you have aging or ill parents you may need to care for in the future?

Are there any home repairs needed or other large expenditures planned?

Are there any children in your family for whom you’d like to start a trust or college fund?

Do you have any experience investing or saving for retirement?

How much money do you want guaranteed in your financial plan when you retire?

What are your top 3 greatest fears or concerns about the future of your financial situation?

What do you hope to achieve from working with a financial advisor?

Having a deep understanding of your clients and prospects allows you to engage with your prospects, which leads to better lead generation numbers.

What Unique Challenges Do Women Face When It Comes to Their Finances?

When conducting financial planning for women, you must address their specific financial insecurities, whether they’re single aunts, divorced mothers, married sisters, or widowed grandmothers.

Wage Gap

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, women earn only 82.3% of what men make, and the gap increases for women of color.

Additionally, they must take time off work for pregnancy and child-rearing at a much higher rate than men. This results in countless lost wages, further decreasing women’s earning potential.

Financial Literacy

Did you know men major in economics at twice the rate of women?

This is where you need to consider adjusting your client communications strategy. We live in a patriarchal society that often fails its women in the way of financial education.

In fact, only 20% of women claim they felt their parents sufficiently prepared them for managing their finances as an adult, according to Fidelity.

Family Responsibilities

Much of society functions because of women’s unpaid labor.

Women perform the majority of childcare, homeschooling, and household tasks, and often they are the ones responsible for and taking care of any aging parents as well.

Life Expectancy

Let’s say the husband handles the family finances. He will likely pass first. What happens then?

The Family Estate Organizer (FEO) is an immeasurable tool that allows a widow to seamlessly take ownership of all the necessary accounts, passwords, contacts, etc. Everything is organized into a binder and kept in a fireproof safe, ready for emergencies.

Addressing long-term care and insurance options is very important when financial planning for women. Statistically, women live about five years longer than men, so they are often worried about the longevity of their funds. Your client doesn’t want to run out of money and burden her loved ones.

How Financial Advisors Help Women Achieve Their Short-Term and Long-Term Goals.

Although studies show women control most of the family’s day-to-day spending, they are often left out of the financial decisions that impact them long-term.

Utilize proven lead generation strategies to target more female clients and prospects. In 2015, BlackRock reported only 30% of women ages 55-64 felt well-prepared for retirement—there is ample opportunity for you to increase your lead generation numbers among women.

When financial planning for women, one of your goals should be to help your clients prioritize themselves over their children or grandchildren.

Women are often concerned they will outlive their money, so they hoard wealth. And because of this, they never get the chance to appreciate their hard-earned money. You can’t take it with you, so the next generation is the one who enjoys all the spoils.

Another common scenario is when the client jeopardizes her retirement to financially rescue her adult children, who have failed to launch in one way or another.

Your job is to find a balance between the goals your client wants to achieve now, soon, and later. Some expect to have plenty left over after they’re gone. Others want to tiptoe the line between spending it all in their last good years and not running out of funds before they die.

Encourage your client to live her life, have experiences, and take trips while she can. Leave life insurance for the beneficiaries but inspire her to take the time to actually enjoy her retirement.

To learn more about financial planning for women and working with female clients, schedule a free consultation with one of our Business Development Representatives.

