Financial Partners Group Surpasses 300 Billion Yen Milestone

November 08, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (JP:7148) has released an update.

Financial Partners Group Co., Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 300 billion yen in cumulative arrangement amount for its Domestic Real Estate Fund Business. By acquiring prime real estate projects, such as properties in GINZA SIX and Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, FPG continues to lead in providing real estate investment opportunities in major urban centers.

