Financial Partners Group Expands Real Estate Portfolio

November 07, 2024 — 10:24 pm EST

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (JP:7148) has released an update.

Financial Partners Group has successfully acquired a commercial property in Kanazawa City, enhancing its ‘Premium Asset Series’ of real estate fractional ownership investments. The newly acquired retail sections are located in a prime area known for luxury brands, and aim to provide attractive investment opportunities for clients. This move aligns with FPG’s commitment to expanding its Domestic Real Estate Fund Business with strategically located assets.

