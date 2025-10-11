Financial Management Company Douglas Lane Raised Its Thermo Fisher Stake. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Douglas Lane & Associates bought 16,745 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific with an estimated trade value of around $7.8 million.

The transaction represents less than 1% of Douglas Lane's 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

After the trade, the fund held 216,276 shares, valued at $104.9 million as of September 30, 2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific now accounts for 1.5% of Douglas Lane's AUM, placing it outside the top five holdings.

On October 10, 2025, wealth management company Douglas Lane & Associates disclosed a purchase of Thermo Fisher Scientific valued at approximately $7.79 million, based on the average price for Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated October 10, 2025, Douglas Lane & Associates increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 16,745 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value was $7.79 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund now holds 216,276 shares after the trade.

What else to know

Following the purchase, Thermo Fisher Scientific represented 1.5% of the fund’s reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing are as follows:

NASDAQ:NVDA: $312.46 million (4.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:GOOG: $212.16 million (3.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:JPM: $203.56 million (2.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:MSFT: $184.79 million (2.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:QCOM: $167.31 million (2.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 9, 2025, Thermo Fisher shares were priced at $534.68, and were down about 12% over the trailing 12 months.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $43.21 billion Net Income (TTM) $6.58 billion Dividend Yield 0.32% Price (as of market close 2025-10-09) $534.68

Company Snapshot

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, laboratory products, and biopharma services with revenue streams diversified across research, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The company operates a multi-segment business model, generating revenue through direct sales, e-commerce, and third-party distribution of proprietary products, consumables, and services. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and research laboratories, academic institutions, government agencies, and industrial customers globally.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, diagnostics, and laboratory services, with a broad portfolio that supports research, healthcare, and biopharmaceutical production. The company leverages scale and a diverse product offering to drive consistent revenue growth, and serve a wide range of end markets.

Foolish take

Douglas Lane upping its Thermo Fisher Scientific holdings is noteworthy in that the wealth management company already had a substantial stake. This move suggests Douglas Lane believes Thermo Fisher stock remains attractively valued, especially after its decline over the last 12 months.

Indeed, looking at Thermo Fisher stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio shows it's lower than it was a year ago. This indicates shares are a better value now, although the earnings multiple is not as low as it was after President Trump's new tariff policies caused the entire stock market to fall last April.

As far as its business performance, Thermo Fisher is doing well. It achieved 3% revenue growth to $10.9 billion in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 28. The company did an outstanding job managing its expenses, and combined with its sales growth, allowed Thermo Fisher to deliver a 6% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q2 diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $4.28. This continues the trend of rising EPS exhibited over the last couple of years.

On top of that, Thermo Fisher raised its 2025 fiscal guidance to sales of about $44 billion. This would be a jump up from the prior year's $42.9 billion. With rising revenue and EPS combined with a reasonable P/E ratio, Thermo Fisher stock looks like a compelling buy.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC filings if they exceed $100 million in assets.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark index, often indicating excess return.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies for financial reporting and performance measurement.

Proprietary Products: Goods or services owned and produced exclusively by a company, often protected by patents or trademarks.

Consumables: Products intended for single or limited use, requiring regular replacement in laboratory or industrial settings.

Direct Sales: Selling products or services directly to customers without intermediaries or third-party distributors.

Third-Party Distribution: The sale of products through external companies or intermediaries rather than directly from the manufacturer.

Dividend Yield: The annual dividend payment expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price.

Biopharma Services: Specialized services supporting the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drugs.

End Markets: The final industries or customer segments that purchase and use a company's products or services.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



