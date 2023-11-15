Financial investors reduce net short position in Euronext wheat

News & Insights

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Non-commercial market participants decreased their net short position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Nov. 10, data published by Euronext showed on Wednesday.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net short position to 103,718 contracts from 114,905 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants similarly decreased their net long position to 78,311 contracts from 97,127 a week earlier.

Commercials' short positions accounted for 48.8% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 65.2% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 51.2% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 34.8% of the total longs.

In Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants raised their net short position to 41,439 contracts from 34,366 a week earlier.

Commercial participants lifted their net long position in rapeseed to 41,173 contracts from 33,796 a week earlier.

