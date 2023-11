Financial investors raise net short position in Euronext wheat again

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Non-commercial market participants further increased their net short position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Nov. 24, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, expanded their net short position to 146,282 contracts from 128,426 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants increased their net long position to 129,757 contracts from 115,136 a week earlier.

Commercials' short positions accounted for 42% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 65.7% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 58% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 34.3% of the total longs.

In Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants reduced slightly their net short position to 41,735 contracts from 41,786 a week earlier.

Commercial participants narrowed slightly their net long position in rapeseed to 41,143 contracts from 41,240 a week earlier.

To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers maize futures: https://live.euronext.com/products/commodities/commitments_of_traders

