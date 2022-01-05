Commodities
ENX

Financial investors further trim long position in Euronext wheat

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Non-commercial market participants last week reduced their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options for the fourth week in a row, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Non-commercial market participants last week reduced their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options for the fourth week in a row, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, trimmed their net long position to 158,152 contracts from 165,310 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants narrowed their net short position to 173,183 contracts from 184,406 a week earlier.

Commercials' short positions accounted for 64.7% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 38.4% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 35.3% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 61.6% of the total longs.

In Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants cut their net long position to 171 contracts from 1,392 a week earlier.

Commercial participants reduced their net short position in rapeseed to 1,074 contracts from 2,020 a week earlier.

To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers maize futures: https://live.euronext.com/products/commodities

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Paris commodities desk, +33 1 4949 5333, paris.commodities@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular