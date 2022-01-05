Financial investors further trim long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Non-commercial market participants last week reduced their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options for the fourth week in a row, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, trimmed their net long position to 158,152 contracts from 165,310 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants narrowed their net short position to 173,183 contracts from 184,406 a week earlier.

Commercials' short positions accounted for 64.7% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 38.4% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 35.3% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 61.6% of the total longs.

In Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants cut their net long position to 171 contracts from 1,392 a week earlier.

Commercial participants reduced their net short position in rapeseed to 1,074 contracts from 2,020 a week earlier.

To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers maize futures: https://live.euronext.com/products/commodities

