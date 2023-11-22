News & Insights

Financial investors extend short position in Euronext wheat

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

November 22, 2023 — 11:41 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Non-commercial market participants increased their net short position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Nov. 17, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, increased their net short position to 128,426 contracts from 103,718 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants expanded their net long position to 115,136 contracts from 78,311 a week earlier.

Commercials' short positions accounted for 43.9% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 65.9% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 56.1% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 34.1% of the total longs.

In Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants slightly increased their net short position to 41,786 contracts from 41,439 a week earlier.

Commercial participants slightly raised their net long position in rapeseed to 41,240 contracts from 41,173 a week earlier.

To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers maize futures: https://live.euronext.com/products/commodities/commitments_of_traders

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

