Financial investors extend net short position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Non-commercial market participants increased their net short position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Nov. 3, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, lifted their net long position to 114,905 contracts from 99,153 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants similarly increased their net long position to 97,127 contracts from 79,725 a week earlier.

Commercials' short positions accounted for 48.4% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 67.1% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 51.7% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 32.9% of the total longs.

In Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants edged down their net short position to 34,366 contracts from 35,084 a week earlier.

Commercial participants decreased their net long position in rapeseed to 33,796 contracts from 34,636 a week earlier.

To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers maize futures: https://live.euronext.com/products/commodities

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

