News & Insights

Commodities

Financial investors extend net short position in Euronext wheat

Credit: REUTERS/NINGWEI QIN

November 08, 2023 — 11:28 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Non-commercial market participants increased their net short position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Nov. 3, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, lifted their net long position to 114,905 contracts from 99,153 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants similarly increased their net long position to 97,127 contracts from 79,725 a week earlier.

Commercials' short positions accounted for 48.4% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 67.1% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 51.7% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 32.9% of the total longs.

In Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants edged down their net short position to 34,366 contracts from 35,084 a week earlier.

Commercial participants decreased their net long position in rapeseed to 33,796 contracts from 34,636 a week earlier.

To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers maize futures: https://live.euronext.com/products/commodities

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.