Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Just Reported Yearly Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

As you might know, Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) just kicked off its latest annual results with some very strong numbers. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$210m arriving 5.0% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$4.78, 4.5% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:FISI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, Financial Institutions' four analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$206.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 33% to US$3.29 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$199.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.29 in 2022. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$37.25, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Financial Institutions at US$38.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$35.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.6% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 8.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.0% per year. It's pretty clear that Financial Institutions' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Financial Institutions. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Financial Institutions going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Financial Institutions that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.