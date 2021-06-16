Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FISI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.69, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FISI was $31.69, representing a -4.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.12 and a 124.75% increase over the 52 week low of $14.10.

FISI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FISI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports FISI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.96%, compared to an industry average of 25.6%.

