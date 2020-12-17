Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FISI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FISI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.08, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FISI was $23.08, representing a -30.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.28 and a 80.59% increase over the 52 week low of $12.78.

FISI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FISI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports FISI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.65%, compared to an industry average of -12.5%.

