Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FISI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FISI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.25, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FISI was $31.25, representing a -7.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.65 and a 47.34% increase over the 52 week low of $21.21.

FISI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FISI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.41. Zacks Investment Research reports FISI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 97.83%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fisi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.