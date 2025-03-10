Financial Institutions, Inc. Settles Auto Loan Litigation for $23 Million Accrual

Financial Institutions, Inc. settled a class action lawsuit related to auto loan repossession notices, incurring a $23 million litigation accrual.

Financial Institutions, Inc. announced the settlement of civil litigation related to Five Star Bank's auto loan notification process, pending in Pennsylvania state court since 2017. The lawsuit centered on repossession notice language sent to defaulting borrowers between 2011 and 2021. The settlement agreement was executed on March 7, 2025, and the company will record a $23 million litigation accrual in its fourth quarter 2024 financial statements, amounting to $17.1 million after tax. The company does not expect any further accruals related to this matter in 2025 and maintains its guidance for the year. An investor conference call is scheduled for March 10, 2025, to discuss the settlement and its implications.

Potential Positives

The settlement allows the Company to resolve a long-standing legal issue, potentially reducing future legal risks and liabilities.

By notifying that no additional amounts will be accrued for this matter in 2025, the Company provides clarity and stability regarding its financial outlook.

The Company does not expect changes to its previously published 2025 guidance as a result of the settlement, which can help maintain investor confidence.

The hosting of an investor conference call demonstrates the Company’s commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The company is recording a significant litigation accrual of $23.0 million, which could indicate ongoing legal vulnerabilities and financial strain.

The settlement relates to a class action lawsuit regarding repossession notices, which may damage the company's reputation and customer trust in its practices.

The legal matter has been pending since 2017, reflecting a prolonged issue that may raise concerns about the company's operational effectiveness and risk management.

FAQ

What legal matter did Financial Institutions, Inc. settle?

Financial Institutions, Inc. settled civil litigation regarding the Bank's auto loan notification process related to repossession notices filed in Pennsylvania.

How much is the litigation accrual for the settlement?

The Company is recording a litigation accrual of $23.0 million, or $17.1 million after tax, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Will this settlement affect the company's 2025 guidance?

The Company does not expect any changes to its previously published 2025 guidance as a result of the settlement.

When will the investor conference call be held?

The investor conference call is scheduled for March 10, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find more information about Financial Institutions, Inc.?

More information can be found at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com, detailing their services and financial performance.

$FISI Insider Trading Activity

$FISI insiders have traded $FISI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL M GULLO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

ROBERT N LATELLA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

MARTIN KEARNEY BIRMINGHAM (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

ROBERT M GLASER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

WILLIAM JACK II PLANTS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $70,000

SUSAN R HOLLIDAY purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

ANDREW W JR DORN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARK ZUPAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

SAMUEL J JR BURRUANO (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

LAURIE R COLLINS (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

GARY A. PACOS (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

DONALD BOSWELL purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000

SANDRA L BYERS purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000

KIM E VANGELDER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $15,000

KEVIN B QUINN (Chief Comm Banking Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000

$FISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $FISI stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



WARSAW, N.Y., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), announced that it has settled civil litigation in connection with the Bank’s auto loan notification process.





The legal action, which had been pending in Pennsylvania state court since 2017, related to language in repossession notices issued between 2011 and 2021 to defaulting borrowers. The Company executed a settlement agreement in connection with the class action lawsuit on March 7, 2025, subject to Court approval. Accordingly, the Company is recording a litigation accrual in the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 consolidated financial statements of $23.0 million, or $17.1 million after tax. Details on the settlement agreement and the financial impact of the litigation accrual on fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results were included in Current Reports on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not anticipate that additional amounts will be accrued for this matter in 2025 or other future periods, and it does not expect any changes to its previously published 2025 guidance as a result of the settlement.





Management will host an investor conference call on March 10, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the call toll-free by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 310636. A replay of the call will be available for at least seven days and may be accessed toll-free by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and providing the access code 538758.







About Financial Institutions, Inc.







Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.







Safe Harbor Statement









This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "preliminary," "should," or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Court’s approval of the settlement referenced herein; changes in interest rates; inflation; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements; and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and the macroeconomic volatility related to the impact of public health emergencies or global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on





Form 10-Q





and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.









For additional information contact:







Kate Croft





Director of Investor and External Relations





(716) 817-5159





klcroft@five-starbank.com



