Financial Institutions, Inc. Reports Strong Recovery with $16.9 Million Net Income in Q1 2025

Financial Institutions, Inc. reports Q1 2025 net income of $16.9 million, rebounding from previous quarter's loss, with improved margins.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) reported significant financial recovery in Q1 2025, recording a net income of $16.9 million, a marked improvement from the previous quarter's net loss of $82.8 million and up from $2.1 million in Q1 2024. Net interest income rose 12.6% to $46.9 million, while net interest margin improved to 3.35%. Noninterest income also rebounded to $10.4 million, compared to a substantial loss in the preceding quarter. The company saw growth in total loans and deposits, with total loans rising 1.7% to $4.55 billion and deposits increasing by 5.3% to $5.37 billion, driven by seasonal and strategic factors. Improved credit quality metrics were reported, with net charge-offs at 0.21% of average loans. Additionally, the board approved a 3.3% dividend increase to $0.31 per share, reflecting confidence in sustainable growth. The CEO emphasized the positive outcomes from strategic restructuring efforts made in late 2024 as key contributors to the improved financial performance.
Potential Positives
- The Company reported a net income of $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $82.8 million in the previous quarter.
- Net interest margin improved to 3.35%, reflecting a 44 basis point increase from the previous quarter and a 57 basis point increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by strategic investment portfolio restructuring.
- Noninterest income of $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 rebounded strongly from a loss of $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting improved financial performance.
- The Board of Directors approved a 3.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per common share, signaling confidence in the Company's growth and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Despite reporting a net income for Q1 2025, the company faced a substantial net loss of $82.8 million in Q4 2024, indicating significant volatility in financial performance.
- The company experienced a decrease in total deposits from March 31, 2024, partially due to reductions in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) related deposits and reciprocal deposits, highlighting potential concerns about customer retention and service viability.
- The presence of non-performing loans has increased to $40.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 0.60% of total loans, one year prior, indicating a deterioration in asset quality.
FAQ
What were Financial Institutions, Inc.'s net income results for Q1 2025?
Financial Institutions, Inc. reported a net income of $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.
How much did net interest income increase in Q1 2025?
Net interest income increased by $5.2 million, or 12.6%, compared to the prior quarter.
What was the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025?
The net interest margin for Q1 2025 was 3.35%, up 44 basis points from the previous quarter.
What was the company’s total loans amount as of March 31, 2025?
Total loans reached $4.55 billion, representing a 1.7% increase during the first quarter of 2025.
What dividend increase was approved by the Board of Directors in February 2025?
The Board approved a 3.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per common share.
Full Release
WARSAW, N.Y., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
The Company reported net income of $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $82.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $16.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $83.2 million, or $(5.07) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $6.5 million in the linked quarter and a benefit of $5.5 million in the prior year quarter.
First Quarter 2025 Key Results:
Net interest margin and net interest income expanded meaningfully in the first quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting the impact of the investment portfolio restructuring that was executed at the end of 2024. Net interest margin of 3.35% for first quarter of 2025 was up 44 and 57 basis points from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, while net interest income of $46.9 million for first quarter of 2025 increased $5.2 million, or 12.6%, and $6.8 million, or 16.9%, from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Noninterest income was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to noninterest loss of $91.0 million in the linked quarter, which reflected the previously disclosed investment securities loss, and noninterest income of $10.9 million in the year-ago quarter, when the Company's results included income from its former insurance subsidiary. First quarter 2025 noninterest income benefited from higher income from company owned life insurance ("COLI") as a result of a surrender and redeploy strategy initiated in January 2025, in addition to higher swap fees and investment advisory income relative to comparable prior periods.
Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $33.7 million, compared to noninterest expense including non-operating items in the linked and year-ago quarters of $59.4 million and $54.0 million, respectively.
Total loans were $4.55 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $74.1 million, or 1.7%, during the quarter, and an increase of $111.2 million, or 2.5%, from one year prior, driven by both commercial business and commercial mortgage lending.
Total deposits were $5.37 billion at March 31, 2025, up $268.2 million, or 5.3%, from December 31, 2024, driven by seasonal public deposit inflows as well as an increase in brokered deposits, and down $23.8 million, or 0.4%, from one year prior, due in part to lower reciprocal deposits and the previously announced wind-down of the Company's Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, offering.
The Company reported improved credit quality metrics, as measured by quarterly net charge-offs to average loans of 0.21% for the first quarter of 2025, down from both the linked and year-ago quarters.
In February, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 3.3% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per common share, a reflection of both its ongoing commitment to building shareholder value and its confidence in the Company’s long-term sustainable growth strategy.
"Our first quarter results were highlighted by improved earnings and profitability metrics, and reflected the full benefit of the strategic investment securities restructuring we undertook in December, as well as our team's ability to meet the banking, credit and investment advisory needs of our customers amid a challenging environment," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. "Our focus on performance resulted in a more than 12% increase in net interest income from the linked quarter, as well as a 44-basis-point expansion of net interest margin, an efficiency ratio below 60% and solid return on average assets of 1.10% and return on average equity of 11.82%.
"Our pipelines carried momentum with credit-disciplined lending heading into 2025 and supported a 1.7% quarterly increase in total loans, with stable-to-improved credit metrics for the first quarter. Amid the uncertain economic landscape, coupled with our current pipelines and discussions with customers, we believe that loan growth will be concentrated in the first half of the year."
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Our successful fourth quarter public equity offering not only allowed us to restructure our investment securities portfolio to drive stronger earnings potential, evident in our first quarter results, but also provided additional dry powder that we have sought to thoughtfully deploy. To that end, earlier this month we called $10 million of fixed-to-floating sub-debt that was issued in April 2015. We also took steps to enhance noninterest revenue by restructuring a portion of our COLI portfolio into a higher-yielding credit fund, which contributed to higher COLI income in the first quarter. We continue to remain confident that our stronger capital position and improved earnings outlook position us well to drive sustainable and profitable growth, as we seek to support our customers amid a challenging operating environment and prudently manage expenses.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $46.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $5.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $6.8 million from the first quarter of 2024.
Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.65 billion, reflecting decreases of $64.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 and $153.6 million from the first quarter of 2024. The linked quarter decrease was due to a $74.2 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $49.8 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $59.5 million increase in average loans. The year-over-year decrease in average interest-earning assets was due to a $97.3 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and an $86.3 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $30.0 million increase in average loans.
Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.51 billion, reflecting an increase of $31.1 million from the linked quarter and a decrease of $108.0 million from the year-ago quarter. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $38.7 million increase in average short-term borrowings and a $19.9 million increase in average time deposits, partially offset by a $15.6 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits and a $12.0 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits. The year-over-year decrease was due to a $105.3 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, along with an $84.2 million decrease in average borrowings and a $4.3 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a $85.9 million increase in average time deposits. The outflow of BaaS-related deposits following the Company's September 2024 announcement that it would wind-down its BaaS platform by mid-2025 was the primary driver of the reduction in average savings and money market deposits from the linked and year-ago periods.
Net interest margin was 3.35% in the current quarter as compared to 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and 2.78% in the first quarter of 2024. Expansion from both the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to an increase in the average yield on investment securities, following the previously disclosed restructuring of the available-for-sale portfolio, which supported an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. Margin expansion was also supported by lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, driven by the repricing across public, non-public and reciprocal deposits.
Noninterest Income (Loss)
The Company reported noninterest income of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to noninterest loss of $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and noninterest income of $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.
A net loss on investment securities of $100.1 million was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the previously disclosed securities portfolio restructuring.
Noninterest income no longer includes contributions from the Company's insurance agency, which generated first quarter 2024 insurance income of $2.1 million prior to its sale on April 1, 2024.
Investment advisory income of $2.7 million was $182 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and up $155 thousand from the first quarter of 2024.
Income from COLI of $2.8 million was $1.4 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2024, due to the previously mentioned surrender and redeploy strategy initiated in January 2025.
Income from investments in limited partnerships of $415 thousand was $422 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $73 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2024. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
Income from derivative instruments, net was $250 thousand in the current quarter, compared to a loss of $37 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, and income of $174 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair value of borrower-facing trades.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $59.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $54.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Salaries and employee benefits expense of $16.9 million was $261 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $442 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to a $1.3 million nonrecurring settlement accounting adjustment in the Company's pension plan recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the timing of the insurance subsidiary asset sale.
Professional services expenses of $1.7 million were $120 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $681 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2024, with the year-over-year variance primarily attributable to legal expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2024 related to the Company's previously disclosed deposit-related fraud event.
Computer and data processing expense of $5.5 million was $1.1 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $101 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2024. The linked quarter variance was primarily due to nonrecurring project related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.
As previously disclosed, the Company recorded a $23.0 million provision for litigation settlement in its fourth quarter 2024 financial results related to a long-standing auto lending litigation.
The Company recorded deposit-related recoveries of $294 thousand, primarily driven by insurance proceeds related to a past commercial deposit charged-off item, compared to charged-off items of $354 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, the majority of which related to the Company's previously disclosed deposit-related fraud event.
Other expense of $3.8 million was down $484 thousand from the linked quarter, due in part to the timing of both New York State capital base tax and charitable contributions impacting the fourth quarter of 2024, while year-over-year other expense was relatively flat.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a benefit of $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflective of the net loss reported in that period, and expense of $356 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. The Company also recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the first quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2024, and first quarter of 2024, resulting in income tax expense reductions of $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $785 thousand, respectively.
The effective tax rate was 18.2% for the first quarter of 2025, -28.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 18.7% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax (loss) earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on COLI and the impact of tax credit investments.
Balance Sheet and Capital Management
Total assets were $6.34 billion at March 31, 2025, up $223.4 million from December 31, 2024, and up $41.9 million from March 31, 2024.
Investment securities were $1.04 billion at March 31, 2025, up $13.0 million from December 31, 2024, and down $27.4 million from March 31, 2024.
Total loans were $4.55 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $74.1 million, or 1.7%, from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $111.2 million, or 2.5%, from March 31, 2024.
Commercial business loans totaled $709.1 million, up $43.8 million, or 6.6%, from December 31, 2024, and up $1.5 million, or 0.2%, from March 31, 2024.
Commercial mortgage loans totaled $2.23 billion, up $28.7 million, or 1.3%, from December 31, 2024, and up $183.2 million, or 9.0%, from March 31, 2024.
Residential real estate loans totaled $644.0 million, down $6.2 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2024, and down $4.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2024.
Consumer indirect loans totaled $853.2 million, up $7.4 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024, and down $67.3 million, or 7.3%, from March 31, 2024.
Total deposits were $5.37 billion at March 31, 2025, up $268.2 million, or 5.3%, from December 31, 2024, and down $23.8 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2024. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to seasonally higher public deposit balances in addition to an increase in brokered deposits between period ends. The decrease from March 31, 2024 was driven in part by reductions in BaaS-related and reciprocal deposits. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, 20% at December 31, 2024, and 22% at March 31, 2024.
Short-term borrowings were $55.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $99.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $133.0 million at March 31, 2024. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.
Shareholders' equity was $589.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $569.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $445.7 million at March 31, 2024. Both the linked quarter and year-over-year period end increases were primarily driven by additional paid-in-capital resulting from the common stock capital raise executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss between period ends following the investment securities restructuring.
Common book value per share was $28.48 at March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.00, or 3.6%, from $27.48 at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.74, or 2.7%, from $27.74 at March 31, 2024. Tangible common book value per share
(1)
was $25.46 at March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.01, or 4.1%, from $24.45 at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $2.40, or 10.4%, from $23.06 at March 31, 2024. The common equity to assets ratio was 9.03% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.02% at December 31, 2024, and 6.80% at March 31, 2024. Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(1)
, or the TCE ratio, was 8.15%, 8.11% and 5.72% at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The year-over-year increases in both ratios were attributable to the additional capital raised in the fourth quarter and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.31 per common share, an increase of $0.01, or 3.3%, over the linked and year-ago quarters. The dividend returned more than 37% of first quarter net income to common shareholders.
The Company's regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2025 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.
Leverage Ratio was 9.24% compared to 9.15% and 8.03% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.38% compared to 10.54% and 9.43% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.71% compared to 10.87% and 9.76% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.09% compared to 13.25% and 12.04% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
In April 2025, the Company called $10.0 million of its $40.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt that was originally issued in April 2015. These notes initially bore interest at a fixed rate of 6.00% and were scheduled to reprice at a rate equal to the then-current three-month term SOFR plus 4.20561% after the April 2025 call date. The Company's subordinated debt is now comprised of $30.0 million of April 2015 notes, as well as the separate $35.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that were issued in October 2020, which currently bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.375%, and are set to reprice at a rate of the then-current three-month term SOFR plus 4.265% beginning in October 2025. The April 2015 notes are callable on a quarterly basis going forward and the October 2020 notes become callable beginning in October 2025. The Company will continue to evaluate options relative to the subordinated debt which may include redemption in part or in full, as well as replacing or refinancing the facilities.
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans were $40.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $41.4 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, and $26.7 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans from March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by one commercial loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $2.4 million, representing 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to $2.8 million, or an annualized 0.25% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.1 million, or an annualized 0.28%, in the first quarter of 2024.
At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.08%, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024 and 0.97% at March 31, 2024.
Provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $6.5 million in the linked quarter and a benefit of $5.5 million in the prior year quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $3.3 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a benefit of $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled a provision of $364 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, a provision of $321 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a credit of $570 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was driven by a combination of factors, including the impact of loan growth and an increase in specific reserves, partially offset by modest improvement in forecasted losses and qualitative factors, primarily reflecting a reduction in consumer indirect delinquencies. Specific reserves increased by $932,000 for the first quarter, primarily driven by a $1.3 million specific reserve related to the Bank's participation in a non-owner occupied commercial mortgage loan, which it moved to nonaccrual in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 122% at March 31, 2025, 116% at December 31, 2024, and 161% at March 31, 2024, with the year-over-year decrease reflective of the higher level of nonperforming loans reported at March 31, 2025.
Subsequent Events
The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2025, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
About Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.3 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.
The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: additional information regarding the deposit fraudulent activity; changes in interest rates; inflation; tariffs; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and the macroeconomic volatility related to global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.
(1)
See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
167,352
$
87,321
$
249,569
$
146,347
$
237,038
Investment securities:
Available for sale
926,992
911,105
886,816
871,635
923,761
Held-to-maturity, net
113,105
116,001
121,279
128,271
143,714
Total investment securities
1,040,097
1,027,106
1,008,095
999,906
1,067,475
Loans held for sale
387
2,280
2,495
2,099
504
Loans:
Commercial business
709,101
665,321
654,519
713,947
707,564
Commercial mortgage–construction
566,359
582,619
533,506
518,013
528,694
Commercial mortgage–multifamily
475,867
470,954
467,527
463,171
453,027
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
899,679
857,987
814,392
814,953
798,637
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
286,391
288,036
290,216
289,733
264,698
Residential real estate loans
643,983
650,206
648,241
647,675
648,160
Residential real estate lines
74,769
75,552
76,203
75,510
75,668
Consumer indirect
853,176
845,772
874,651
894,596
920,428
Other consumer
43,953
42,757
43,734
43,870
45,170
Total loans
4,553,278
4,479,204
4,402,989
4,461,468
4,442,046
Allowance for credit losses – loans
48,964
48,041
44,678
43,952
43,075
Total loans, net
4,504,314
4,431,163
4,358,311
4,417,516
4,398,971
Total interest-earning assets
5,733,743
5,602,570
5,666,972
5,709,148
5,857,616
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
60,651
60,758
60,867
60,979
72,287
Total assets
6,340,492
6,117,085
6,156,317
6,131,772
6,298,598
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
945,182
950,351
978,660
939,346
972,801
Interest-bearing demand
773,475
705,195
793,996
711,580
798,831
Savings and money market
2,033,323
1,904,013
2,027,181
2,007,256
2,064,539
Time deposits
1,620,930
1,545,172
1,506,764
1,475,139
1,560,586
Total deposits
5,372,910
5,104,731
5,306,601
5,133,321
5,396,757
Short-term borrowings
55,000
99,000
55,000
202,000
133,000
Long-term borrowings, net
124,917
124,842
124,765
124,687
124,610
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,607,645
4,405,912
4,507,706
4,520,662
4,681,566
Shareholders’ equity
589,928
568,984
500,342
467,667
445,734
Common shareholders’ equity
572,643
551,699
483,050
450,375
428,442
Tangible common equity
(1)
511,992
490,941
422,183
389,396
356,155
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
(41,995
)
$
(52,604
)
$
(102,029
)
$
(125,774
)
$
(126,264
)
Common shares outstanding
20,110
20,077
15,474
15,472
15,447
Treasury shares
590
623
625
627
653
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Leverage ratio
9.24
%
9.15
%
8.98
%
8.61
%
8.03
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.38
%
10.54
%
10.28
%
10.03
%
9.43
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.71
%
10.87
%
10.62
%
10.36
%
9.76
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.09
%
13.25
%
12.95
%
12.65
%
12.04
%
Common equity to assets
9.03
%
9.02
%
7.85
%
7.34
%
6.80
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(1)
8.15
%
8.11
%
6.93
%
6.41
%
5.72
%
Common book value per share
$
28.48
$
27.48
$
31.22
$
29.11
$
27.74
Tangible common book value per share
(1)
$
25.46
$
24.45
$
27.28
$
25.17
$
23.06
1.
See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
SELECTED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Interest income
$
81,051
$
78,119
$
77,911
$
78,788
$
78,413
Interest expense
34,187
36,486
37,230
37,595
38,331
Net interest income
46,864
41,633
40,681
41,193
40,082
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,928
6,461
3,104
2,041
(5,456
)
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses
43,936
35,172
37,577
39,152
45,538
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
1,052
1,074
1,103
979
1,077
Insurance income
3
3
3
4
2,134
Card interchange income
1,840
2,045
1,900
2,008
1,902
Investment advisory
2,737
2,555
2,797
2,779
2,582
Company owned life insurance
2,777
1,425
1,404
1,360
1,298
Investments in limited partnerships
415
837
400
803
342
Loan servicing
123
295
88
158
175
Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net
250
(37
)
212
377
174
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale
117
186
220
124
88
Net loss on investment securities
-
(100,055
)
-
-
-
Net (loss) gain on other assets
-
(19
)
138
13,508
(13
)
Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments
(514
)
(636
)
(170
)
406
(375
)
Other
1,573
1,291
1,345
1,508
1,517
Total noninterest income (loss)
10,373
(91,036
)
9,440
24,014
10,901
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
16,898
17,159
15,879
15,748
17,340
Occupancy and equipment
3,590
3,791
3,370
3,448
3,752
Professional services
1,691
1,571
1,965
1,794
2,372
Computer and data processing
5,487
6,608
5,353
5,342
5,386
Supplies and postage
578
504
519
437
475
FDIC assessments
1,467
1,551
1,092
1,346
1,295
Advertising and promotions
342
465
371
440
297
Amortization of intangibles
107
109
112
114
217
Provision for litigation settlement
-
23,022
-
-
-
Deposit-related charged-off items (recoveries) expense
(294
)
354
410
398
19,179
Restructuring charges
68
35
-
-
-
Other
3,751
4,235
3,398
3,953
3,700
Total noninterest expense
33,685
59,404
32,469
33,020
54,013
Income (loss) before income taxes
20,624
(115,268
)
14,548
30,146
2,426
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,746
(32,457
)
1,082
4,517
356
Net income (loss)
16,878
(82,811
)
13,466
25,629
2,070
Preferred stock dividends
365
365
365
364
365
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
16,513
$
(83,176
)
$
13,101
$
25,265
$
1,705
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Earnings (loss) per share – basic
$
0.82
$
(5.07
)
$
0.85
$
1.64
$
0.11
Earnings (loss) per share – diluted
$
0.81
$
(5.07
)
$
0.84
$
1.62
$
0.11
Cash dividends declared on common stock
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
Common dividend payout ratio
37.80
%
-5.92
%
35.29
%
18.29
%
272.73
%
Dividend yield (annualized)
5.05
%
4.37
%
4.69
%
6.25
%
6.41
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.10
%
-5.38
%
0.89
%
1.68
%
0.13
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.82
%
-63.70
%
11.08
%
22.93
%
1.83
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
11.92
%
-66.19
%
11.18
%
23.51
%
1.57
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
(1)
13.36
%
-75.36
%
12.87
%
27.51
%
1.88
%
Efficiency ratio
(2)
58.79
%
117.13
%
64.70
%
50.58
%
105.77
%
Effective tax rate
18.2
%
-28.2
%
7.4
%
15.0
%
18.7
%
1.
See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
2.
The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
2025
2024
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits
$
71,767
$
121,530
$
49,476
$
134,123
$
158,075
Investment securities
(1)
1,085,649
1,159,863
1,147,052
1,194,808
1,182,993
Loans:
Commercial business
677,700
658,038
673,830
704,272
722,720
Commercial mortgage–construction
562,724
558,200
513,768
495,177
470,115
Commercial mortgage–multifamily
475,262
458,691
467,801
466,501
468,028
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
879,387
843,034
826,275
837,209
843,526
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
286,526
288,502
285,061
260,495
248,172
Residential real estate loans
647,005
649,549
647,844
648,099
648,921
Residential real estate lines
74,709
76,164
75,671
75,575
76,396
Consumer indirect
848,282
858,854
881,133
905,056
934,380
Other consumer
42,230
43,333
43,789
44,552
51,535
Total loans
4,493,825
4,434,365
4,415,172
4,436,936
4,463,793
Total interest-earning assets
5,651,241
5,715,758
5,611,700
5,765,867
5,804,861
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
60,717
60,824
60,936
62,893
72,409
Total assets
6,220,187
6,121,449
6,018,390
6,153,429
6,225,760
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
745,210
757,221
691,412
741,006
749,512
Savings and money market
1,976,483
1,992,059
1,938,935
2,036,772
2,081,815
Time deposits
1,564,987
1,545,071
1,515,745
1,505,665
1,479,133
Short-term borrowings
95,223
56,513
129,130
140,110
179,747
Long-term borrowings, net
124,871
124,795
124,717
124,640
124,562
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,506,774
4,475,659
4,399,939
4,548,193
4,614,769
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
926,696
947,428
952,970
950,819
962,522
Total deposits
5,213,376
5,241,779
5,099,062
5,234,262
5,272,982
Total liabilities
5,640,981
5,604,249
5,535,112
5,703,929
5,770,725
Shareholders’ equity
579,206
517,200
483,278
449,500
455,035
Common equity
561,921
499,910
465,986
432,208
437,743
Tangible common equity
(2)
501,204
439,086
405,050
369,315
365,334
Common shares outstanding:
Basic
20,073
16,415
15,464
15,444
15,403
Diluted
20,285
16,415
15,636
15,556
15,543
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis)
Investment securities
4.25
%
2.38
%
2.14
%
2.17
%
2.09
%
Loans
6.20
%
6.28
%
6.42
%
6.40
%
6.33
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.80
%
5.45
%
5.53
%
5.50
%
5.43
%
Interest-bearing demand
1.15
%
1.34
%
1.05
%
1.18
%
1.11
%
Savings and money market
2.75
%
2.94
%
3.07
%
3.01
%
3.08
%
Time deposits
4.31
%
4.53
%
4.72
%
4.72
%
4.68
%
Short-term borrowings
2.09
%
0.15
%
2.64
%
2.75
%
3.42
%
Long-term borrowings, net
5.00
%
5.03
%
5.03
%
5.02
%
5.02
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.07
%
3.24
%
3.37
%
3.32
%
3.34
%
Net interest rate spread
2.73
%
2.21
%
2.16
%
2.18
%
2.09
%
Net interest margin
3.35
%
2.91
%
2.89
%
2.87
%
2.78
%
1.
Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
2.
See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
3.
The interest on tax-exempt securities is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
2025
2024
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
ASSET QUALITY DATA:
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans
Beginning balance
$
48,041
$
44,678
$
43,952
$
43,075
$
51,082
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial business
57
131
(3
)
7
(37
)
Commercial mortgage–construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial mortgage–multifamily
-
-
13
-
-
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
(1
)
(5
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
(1
)
(1
)
(2
)
(2
)
-
Residential real estate loans
41
(4
)
(1
)
96
4
Residential real estate lines
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer indirect
2,149
2,557
1,553
844
2,973
Other consumer
124
100
106
178
182
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
2,369
2,778
1,665
1,122
3,121
Provision (benefit) for credit losses – loans
3,292
6,141
2,391
1,999
(4,886
)
Ending balance
$
48,964
$
48,041
$
44,678
$
43,952
$
43,075
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):
Commercial business
0.03
%
0.80
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
-0.02
%
Commercial mortgage–construction
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Commercial mortgage–multifamily
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Residential real estate loans
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.06
%
0.00
%
Residential real estate lines
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Consumer indirect
1.03
%
1.18
%
0.70
%
0.38
%
1.28
%
Other consumer
1.19
%
0.91
%
0.95
%
1.62
%
1.41
%
Total loans
0.21
%
0.25
%
0.15
%
0.10
%
0.28
%
Supplemental information
(1)
Non-performing loans:
Commercial business
$
5,672
$
5,609
$
5,752
$
5,680
$
5,956
Commercial mortgage–construction
19,684
20,280
20,280
4,970
5,320
Commercial mortgage–multifamily
-
-
71
183
185
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
4,766
4,773
4,903
4,919
4,929
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
349
354
366
380
392
Residential real estate loans
6,035
6,918
5,790
5,961
6,797
Residential real estate lines
316
253
232
183
235
Consumer indirect
2,917
3,157
3,291
2,897
2,880
Other consumer
279
62
57
36
36
Total non-performing loans
40,018
41,406
40,742
25,209
26,730
Foreclosed assets
196
60
109
63
140
Total non-performing assets
$
40,214
$
41,466
$
40,851
$
25,272
$
26,870
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.88
%
0.92
%
0.93
%
0.57
%
0.60
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.63
%
0.68
%
0.66
%
0.41
%
0.43
%
Allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans
1.08
%
1.07
%
1.01
%
0.99
%
0.97
%
Allowance for credit losses – loans to non-performing loans
122
%
116
%
110
%
174
%
161
%
1.
At period end.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ending tangible assets:
Total assets
$
6,340,492
$
6,117,085
$
6,156,317
$
6,131,772
$
6,298,598
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
60,651
60,758
60,867
60,979
72,287
Tangible assets
$
6,279,841
$
6,056,327
$
6,095,450
$
6,070,793
$
6,226,311
Ending tangible common equity:
Common shareholders’ equity
$
572,643
$
551,699
$
483,050
$
450,375
$
428,442
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
60,651
60,758
60,867
60,979
72,287
Tangible common equity
$
511,992
$
490,941
$
422,183
$
389,396
$
356,155
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(1)
8.15
%
8.11
%
6.93
%
6.41
%
5.72
%
Common shares outstanding
20,110
20,077
15,474
15,472
15,447
Tangible common book value per share
(2)
$
25.46
$
24.45
$
27.28
$
25.17
$
23.06
Average tangible assets:
Average assets
$
6,220,187
$
6,121,449
$
6,018,390
$
6,153,429
$
6,225,760
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
60,717
60,824
60,936
62,893
72,409
Average tangible assets
$
6,159,470
$
6,060,625
$
5,957,454
$
6,090,536
$
6,153,351
Average tangible common equity:
Average common equity
$
561,921
$
499,910
$
465,986
$
432,208
$
437,743
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
60,717
60,824
60,936
62,893
72,409
Average tangible common equity
$
501,204
$
439,086
$
405,050
$
369,315
$
365,334
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
16,513
$
(83,176
)
$
13,101
$
25,265
$
1,705
Return on average tangible common equity
(3)
13.36
%
-75.36
%
12.87
%
27.51
%
1.88
%
1.
Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
2.
Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
3.
Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.
