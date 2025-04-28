Financial Institutions, Inc. Reports Strong Recovery with $16.9 Million Net Income in Q1 2025

Financial Institutions, Inc. reports Q1 2025 net income of $16.9 million, rebounding from previous quarter's loss, with improved margins.

Quiver AI Summary

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) reported significant financial recovery in Q1 2025, recording a net income of $16.9 million, a marked improvement from the previous quarter's net loss of $82.8 million and up from $2.1 million in Q1 2024. Net interest income rose 12.6% to $46.9 million, while net interest margin improved to 3.35%. Noninterest income also rebounded to $10.4 million, compared to a substantial loss in the preceding quarter. The company saw growth in total loans and deposits, with total loans rising 1.7% to $4.55 billion and deposits increasing by 5.3% to $5.37 billion, driven by seasonal and strategic factors. Improved credit quality metrics were reported, with net charge-offs at 0.21% of average loans. Additionally, the board approved a 3.3% dividend increase to $0.31 per share, reflecting confidence in sustainable growth. The CEO emphasized the positive outcomes from strategic restructuring efforts made in late 2024 as key contributors to the improved financial performance.

Potential Positives

The Company reported a net income of $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $82.8 million in the previous quarter.

Net interest margin improved to 3.35%, reflecting a 44 basis point increase from the previous quarter and a 57 basis point increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by strategic investment portfolio restructuring.

Noninterest income of $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 rebounded strongly from a loss of $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting improved financial performance.

The Board of Directors approved a 3.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per common share, signaling confidence in the Company's growth and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting a net income for Q1 2025, the company faced a substantial net loss of $82.8 million in Q4 2024, indicating significant volatility in financial performance.

The company experienced a decrease in total deposits from March 31, 2024, partially due to reductions in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) related deposits and reciprocal deposits, highlighting potential concerns about customer retention and service viability.

The presence of non-performing loans has increased to $40.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 0.60% of total loans, one year prior, indicating a deterioration in asset quality.

FAQ

What were Financial Institutions, Inc.'s net income results for Q1 2025?

Financial Institutions, Inc. reported a net income of $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much did net interest income increase in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased by $5.2 million, or 12.6%, compared to the prior quarter.

What was the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025?

The net interest margin for Q1 2025 was 3.35%, up 44 basis points from the previous quarter.

What was the company’s total loans amount as of March 31, 2025?

Total loans reached $4.55 billion, representing a 1.7% increase during the first quarter of 2025.

What dividend increase was approved by the Board of Directors in February 2025?

The Board approved a 3.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per common share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FISI Insider Trading Activity

$FISI insiders have traded $FISI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL M GULLO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

ROBERT N LATELLA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

MARTIN KEARNEY BIRMINGHAM (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

ROBERT M GLASER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

WILLIAM JACK II PLANTS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $70,000

SUSAN R HOLLIDAY purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

ANDREW W JR DORN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARK ZUPAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

SAMUEL J JR BURRUANO (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

LAURIE R COLLINS (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

GARY A. PACOS (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

DONALD BOSWELL purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000

SANDRA L BYERS purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000

KIM E VANGELDER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $15,000

KEVIN B QUINN (Chief Comm Banking Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $FISI stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WARSAW, N.Y., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The Company reported net income of $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $82.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $16.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $83.2 million, or $(5.07) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $6.5 million in the linked quarter and a benefit of $5.5 million in the prior year quarter.







First Quarter 2025 Key Results:









Net interest margin and net interest income expanded meaningfully in the first quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting the impact of the investment portfolio restructuring that was executed at the end of 2024. Net interest margin of 3.35% for first quarter of 2025 was up 44 and 57 basis points from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, while net interest income of $46.9 million for first quarter of 2025 increased $5.2 million, or 12.6%, and $6.8 million, or 16.9%, from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.



Noninterest income was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to noninterest loss of $91.0 million in the linked quarter, which reflected the previously disclosed investment securities loss, and noninterest income of $10.9 million in the year-ago quarter, when the Company's results included income from its former insurance subsidiary. First quarter 2025 noninterest income benefited from higher income from company owned life insurance ("COLI") as a result of a surrender and redeploy strategy initiated in January 2025, in addition to higher swap fees and investment advisory income relative to comparable prior periods.



Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $33.7 million, compared to noninterest expense including non-operating items in the linked and year-ago quarters of $59.4 million and $54.0 million, respectively.



Total loans were $4.55 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $74.1 million, or 1.7%, during the quarter, and an increase of $111.2 million, or 2.5%, from one year prior, driven by both commercial business and commercial mortgage lending.



Total deposits were $5.37 billion at March 31, 2025, up $268.2 million, or 5.3%, from December 31, 2024, driven by seasonal public deposit inflows as well as an increase in brokered deposits, and down $23.8 million, or 0.4%, from one year prior, due in part to lower reciprocal deposits and the previously announced wind-down of the Company's Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, offering.



The Company reported improved credit quality metrics, as measured by quarterly net charge-offs to average loans of 0.21% for the first quarter of 2025, down from both the linked and year-ago quarters.



In February, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 3.3% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per common share, a reflection of both its ongoing commitment to building shareholder value and its confidence in the Company’s long-term sustainable growth strategy.











"Our first quarter results were highlighted by improved earnings and profitability metrics, and reflected the full benefit of the strategic investment securities restructuring we undertook in December, as well as our team's ability to meet the banking, credit and investment advisory needs of our customers amid a challenging environment," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. "Our focus on performance resulted in a more than 12% increase in net interest income from the linked quarter, as well as a 44-basis-point expansion of net interest margin, an efficiency ratio below 60% and solid return on average assets of 1.10% and return on average equity of 11.82%.





"Our pipelines carried momentum with credit-disciplined lending heading into 2025 and supported a 1.7% quarterly increase in total loans, with stable-to-improved credit metrics for the first quarter. Amid the uncertain economic landscape, coupled with our current pipelines and discussions with customers, we believe that loan growth will be concentrated in the first half of the year."





Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Our successful fourth quarter public equity offering not only allowed us to restructure our investment securities portfolio to drive stronger earnings potential, evident in our first quarter results, but also provided additional dry powder that we have sought to thoughtfully deploy. To that end, earlier this month we called $10 million of fixed-to-floating sub-debt that was issued in April 2015. We also took steps to enhance noninterest revenue by restructuring a portion of our COLI portfolio into a higher-yielding credit fund, which contributed to higher COLI income in the first quarter. We continue to remain confident that our stronger capital position and improved earnings outlook position us well to drive sustainable and profitable growth, as we seek to support our customers amid a challenging operating environment and prudently manage expenses.”







Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







Net interest income was $46.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $5.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $6.8 million from the first quarter of 2024.





Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.65 billion, reflecting decreases of $64.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2024 and $153.6 million from the first quarter of 2024. The linked quarter decrease was due to a $74.2 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $49.8 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $59.5 million increase in average loans. The year-over-year decrease in average interest-earning assets was due to a $97.3 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and an $86.3 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $30.0 million increase in average loans.





Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.51 billion, reflecting an increase of $31.1 million from the linked quarter and a decrease of $108.0 million from the year-ago quarter. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $38.7 million increase in average short-term borrowings and a $19.9 million increase in average time deposits, partially offset by a $15.6 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits and a $12.0 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits. The year-over-year decrease was due to a $105.3 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, along with an $84.2 million decrease in average borrowings and a $4.3 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a $85.9 million increase in average time deposits. The outflow of BaaS-related deposits following the Company's September 2024 announcement that it would wind-down its BaaS platform by mid-2025 was the primary driver of the reduction in average savings and money market deposits from the linked and year-ago periods.





Net interest margin was 3.35% in the current quarter as compared to 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and 2.78% in the first quarter of 2024. Expansion from both the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to an increase in the average yield on investment securities, following the previously disclosed restructuring of the available-for-sale portfolio, which supported an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. Margin expansion was also supported by lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, driven by the repricing across public, non-public and reciprocal deposits.







Noninterest Income (Loss)







The Company reported noninterest income of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to noninterest loss of $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and noninterest income of $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.







A net loss on investment securities of $100.1 million was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the previously disclosed securities portfolio restructuring.



Noninterest income no longer includes contributions from the Company's insurance agency, which generated first quarter 2024 insurance income of $2.1 million prior to its sale on April 1, 2024.



Investment advisory income of $2.7 million was $182 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and up $155 thousand from the first quarter of 2024.



Income from COLI of $2.8 million was $1.4 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2024, due to the previously mentioned surrender and redeploy strategy initiated in January 2025.



Income from investments in limited partnerships of $415 thousand was $422 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $73 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2024. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.



Income from derivative instruments, net was $250 thousand in the current quarter, compared to a loss of $37 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, and income of $174 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair value of borrower-facing trades.









Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense was $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $59.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $54.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.







Salaries and employee benefits expense of $16.9 million was $261 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $442 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2024. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to a $1.3 million nonrecurring settlement accounting adjustment in the Company's pension plan recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the timing of the insurance subsidiary asset sale.



Professional services expenses of $1.7 million were $120 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $681 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2024, with the year-over-year variance primarily attributable to legal expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2024 related to the Company's previously disclosed deposit-related fraud event.



Computer and data processing expense of $5.5 million was $1.1 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $101 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2024. The linked quarter variance was primarily due to nonrecurring project related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.



As previously disclosed, the Company recorded a $23.0 million provision for litigation settlement in its fourth quarter 2024 financial results related to a long-standing auto lending litigation.



The Company recorded deposit-related recoveries of $294 thousand, primarily driven by insurance proceeds related to a past commercial deposit charged-off item, compared to charged-off items of $354 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, the majority of which related to the Company's previously disclosed deposit-related fraud event.



Other expense of $3.8 million was down $484 thousand from the linked quarter, due in part to the timing of both New York State capital base tax and charitable contributions impacting the fourth quarter of 2024, while year-over-year other expense was relatively flat.









Income Taxes







Income tax expense was $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a benefit of $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflective of the net loss reported in that period, and expense of $356 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. The Company also recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the first quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2024, and first quarter of 2024, resulting in income tax expense reductions of $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $785 thousand, respectively.





The effective tax rate was 18.2% for the first quarter of 2025, -28.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 18.7% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax (loss) earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on COLI and the impact of tax credit investments.







Balance Sheet and Capital Management







Total assets were $6.34 billion at March 31, 2025, up $223.4 million from December 31, 2024, and up $41.9 million from March 31, 2024.





Investment securities were $1.04 billion at March 31, 2025, up $13.0 million from December 31, 2024, and down $27.4 million from March 31, 2024.





Total loans were $4.55 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $74.1 million, or 1.7%, from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $111.2 million, or 2.5%, from March 31, 2024.







Commercial business loans totaled $709.1 million, up $43.8 million, or 6.6%, from December 31, 2024, and up $1.5 million, or 0.2%, from March 31, 2024.



Commercial mortgage loans totaled $2.23 billion, up $28.7 million, or 1.3%, from December 31, 2024, and up $183.2 million, or 9.0%, from March 31, 2024.



Residential real estate loans totaled $644.0 million, down $6.2 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2024, and down $4.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2024.



Consumer indirect loans totaled $853.2 million, up $7.4 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024, and down $67.3 million, or 7.3%, from March 31, 2024.







Total deposits were $5.37 billion at March 31, 2025, up $268.2 million, or 5.3%, from December 31, 2024, and down $23.8 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2024. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to seasonally higher public deposit balances in addition to an increase in brokered deposits between period ends. The decrease from March 31, 2024 was driven in part by reductions in BaaS-related and reciprocal deposits. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, 20% at December 31, 2024, and 22% at March 31, 2024.





Short-term borrowings were $55.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $99.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $133.0 million at March 31, 2024. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.





Shareholders' equity was $589.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $569.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $445.7 million at March 31, 2024. Both the linked quarter and year-over-year period end increases were primarily driven by additional paid-in-capital resulting from the common stock capital raise executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss between period ends following the investment securities restructuring.





Common book value per share was $28.48 at March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.00, or 3.6%, from $27.48 at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.74, or 2.7%, from $27.74 at March 31, 2024. Tangible common book value per share



(1)



was $25.46 at March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.01, or 4.1%, from $24.45 at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $2.40, or 10.4%, from $23.06 at March 31, 2024. The common equity to assets ratio was 9.03% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.02% at December 31, 2024, and 6.80% at March 31, 2024. Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)



, or the TCE ratio, was 8.15%, 8.11% and 5.72% at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The year-over-year increases in both ratios were attributable to the additional capital raised in the fourth quarter and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.31 per common share, an increase of $0.01, or 3.3%, over the linked and year-ago quarters. The dividend returned more than 37% of first quarter net income to common shareholders.





The Company's regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2025 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.







Leverage Ratio was 9.24% compared to 9.15% and 8.03% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.38% compared to 10.54% and 9.43% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.71% compared to 10.87% and 9.76% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.09% compared to 13.25% and 12.04% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.







In April 2025, the Company called $10.0 million of its $40.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt that was originally issued in April 2015. These notes initially bore interest at a fixed rate of 6.00% and were scheduled to reprice at a rate equal to the then-current three-month term SOFR plus 4.20561% after the April 2025 call date. The Company's subordinated debt is now comprised of $30.0 million of April 2015 notes, as well as the separate $35.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that were issued in October 2020, which currently bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.375%, and are set to reprice at a rate of the then-current three-month term SOFR plus 4.265% beginning in October 2025. The April 2015 notes are callable on a quarterly basis going forward and the October 2020 notes become callable beginning in October 2025. The Company will continue to evaluate options relative to the subordinated debt which may include redemption in part or in full, as well as replacing or refinancing the facilities.







Credit Quality







Non-performing loans were $40.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $41.4 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, and $26.7 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans from March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by one commercial loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $2.4 million, representing 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to $2.8 million, or an annualized 0.25% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.1 million, or an annualized 0.28%, in the first quarter of 2024.





At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.08%, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024 and 0.97% at March 31, 2024.





Provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $6.5 million in the linked quarter and a benefit of $5.5 million in the prior year quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $3.3 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a benefit of $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled a provision of $364 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, a provision of $321 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, and a credit of $570 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was driven by a combination of factors, including the impact of loan growth and an increase in specific reserves, partially offset by modest improvement in forecasted losses and qualitative factors, primarily reflecting a reduction in consumer indirect delinquencies. Specific reserves increased by $932,000 for the first quarter, primarily driven by a $1.3 million specific reserve related to the Bank's participation in a non-owner occupied commercial mortgage loan, which it moved to nonaccrual in the fourth quarter of 2023.





The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 122% at March 31, 2025, 116% at December 31, 2024, and 161% at March 31, 2024, with the year-over-year decrease reflective of the higher level of nonperforming loans reported at March 31, 2025.







Subsequent Events







The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2025, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.







Conference Call







The Company will host anearnings conference calland audio webcast on April 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.FISI-investors.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 737945. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.







About Financial Institutions, Inc.







Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.3 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.





The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.











Safe Harbor Statement









This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: additional information regarding the deposit fraudulent activity; changes in interest rates; inflation; tariffs; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and the macroeconomic volatility related to global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.











(1)



See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.











For additional information contact:









Kate Croft





Director of Investor and External Relations





(716) 817-5159





klcroft@five-starbank.com















FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



















2025

















2024

















SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:













March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,















Cash and cash equivalents









$





167,352













$





87,321













$





249,569













$





146,347













$





237,038













Investment securities:





































































Available for sale













926,992

















911,105

















886,816

















871,635

















923,761













Held-to-maturity, net













113,105

















116,001

















121,279

















128,271

















143,714













Total investment securities













1,040,097

















1,027,106

















1,008,095

















999,906

















1,067,475













Loans held for sale













387

















2,280

















2,495

















2,099

















504













Loans:





































































Commercial business













709,101

















665,321

















654,519

















713,947

















707,564













Commercial mortgage–construction













566,359

















582,619

















533,506

















518,013

















528,694













Commercial mortgage–multifamily













475,867

















470,954

















467,527

















463,171

















453,027













Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied













899,679

















857,987

















814,392

















814,953

















798,637













Commercial mortgage–owner occupied













286,391

















288,036

















290,216

















289,733

















264,698













Residential real estate loans













643,983

















650,206

















648,241

















647,675

















648,160













Residential real estate lines













74,769

















75,552

















76,203

















75,510

















75,668













Consumer indirect













853,176

















845,772

















874,651

















894,596

















920,428













Other consumer













43,953

















42,757

















43,734

















43,870

















45,170













Total loans













4,553,278

















4,479,204

















4,402,989

















4,461,468

















4,442,046













Allowance for credit losses – loans













48,964

















48,041

















44,678

















43,952

















43,075













Total loans, net













4,504,314

















4,431,163

















4,358,311

















4,417,516

















4,398,971













Total interest-earning assets













5,733,743

















5,602,570

















5,666,972

















5,709,148

















5,857,616













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













60,651

















60,758

















60,867

















60,979

















72,287













Total assets













6,340,492

















6,117,085

















6,156,317

















6,131,772

















6,298,598













Deposits:





































































Noninterest-bearing demand













945,182

















950,351

















978,660

















939,346

















972,801













Interest-bearing demand













773,475

















705,195

















793,996

















711,580

















798,831













Savings and money market













2,033,323

















1,904,013

















2,027,181

















2,007,256

















2,064,539













Time deposits













1,620,930

















1,545,172

















1,506,764

















1,475,139

















1,560,586













Total deposits













5,372,910

















5,104,731

















5,306,601

















5,133,321

















5,396,757













Short-term borrowings













55,000

















99,000

















55,000

















202,000

















133,000













Long-term borrowings, net













124,917

















124,842

















124,765

















124,687

















124,610













Total interest-bearing liabilities













4,607,645

















4,405,912

















4,507,706

















4,520,662

















4,681,566













Shareholders’ equity













589,928

















568,984

















500,342

















467,667

















445,734













Common shareholders’ equity













572,643

















551,699

















483,050

















450,375

















428,442













Tangible common equity



(1)















511,992

















490,941

















422,183

















389,396

















356,155













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









$





(41,995





)









$





(52,604





)









$





(102,029





)









$





(125,774





)









$





(126,264





)













































































Common shares outstanding













20,110

















20,077

















15,474

















15,472

















15,447













Treasury shares













590

















623

















625

















627

















653















CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:







































































Leverage ratio













9.24





%













9.15





%













8.98





%













8.61





%













8.03





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio













10.38





%













10.54





%













10.28





%













10.03





%













9.43





%









Tier 1 capital ratio













10.71





%













10.87





%













10.62





%













10.36





%













9.76





%









Total risk-based capital ratio













13.09





%













13.25





%













12.95





%













12.65





%













12.04





%









Common equity to assets













9.03





%













9.02





%













7.85





%













7.34





%













6.80





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)















8.15





%













8.11





%













6.93





%













6.41





%













5.72





%













































































Common book value per share









$





28.48













$





27.48













$





31.22













$





29.11













$





27.74













Tangible common book value per share



(1)











$





25.46













$





24.45













$





27.28













$





25.17













$





23.06

















1.



See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.













FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



















2025

















2024

























First

















Fourth

















Third

















Second

















First

















SELECTED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:













Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter















Interest income









$





81,051













$





78,119













$





77,911













$





78,788













$





78,413













Interest expense













34,187

















36,486

















37,230

















37,595

















38,331













Net interest income













46,864

















41,633

















40,681

















41,193

















40,082













Provision (benefit) for credit losses













2,928

















6,461

















3,104

















2,041

















(5,456





)









Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses













43,936

















35,172

















37,577

















39,152

















45,538













Noninterest income:





































































Service charges on deposits













1,052

















1,074

















1,103

















979

















1,077













Insurance income













3

















3

















3

















4

















2,134













Card interchange income













1,840

















2,045

















1,900

















2,008

















1,902













Investment advisory













2,737

















2,555

















2,797

















2,779

















2,582













Company owned life insurance













2,777

















1,425

















1,404

















1,360

















1,298













Investments in limited partnerships













415

















837

















400

















803

















342













Loan servicing













123

















295

















88

















158

















175













Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net













250

















(37





)













212

















377

















174













Net gain on sale of loans held for sale













117

















186

















220

















124

















88













Net loss on investment securities













-

















(100,055





)













-

















-

















-













Net (loss) gain on other assets













-

















(19





)













138

















13,508

















(13





)









Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments













(514





)













(636





)













(170





)













406

















(375





)









Other













1,573

















1,291

















1,345

















1,508

















1,517













Total noninterest income (loss)













10,373

















(91,036





)













9,440

















24,014

















10,901













Noninterest expense:





































































Salaries and employee benefits













16,898

















17,159

















15,879

















15,748

















17,340













Occupancy and equipment













3,590

















3,791

















3,370

















3,448

















3,752













Professional services













1,691

















1,571

















1,965

















1,794

















2,372













Computer and data processing













5,487

















6,608

















5,353

















5,342

















5,386













Supplies and postage













578

















504

















519

















437

















475













FDIC assessments













1,467

















1,551

















1,092

















1,346

















1,295













Advertising and promotions













342

















465

















371

















440

















297













Amortization of intangibles













107

















109

















112

















114

















217













Provision for litigation settlement













-

















23,022

















-

















-

















-













Deposit-related charged-off items (recoveries) expense













(294





)













354

















410

















398

















19,179













Restructuring charges













68

















35

















-

















-

















-













Other













3,751

















4,235

















3,398

















3,953

















3,700













Total noninterest expense













33,685

















59,404

















32,469

















33,020

















54,013













Income (loss) before income taxes













20,624

















(115,268





)













14,548

















30,146

















2,426













Income tax expense (benefit)













3,746

















(32,457





)













1,082

















4,517

















356













Net income (loss)













16,878

















(82,811





)













13,466

















25,629

















2,070













Preferred stock dividends













365

















365

















365

















364

















365













Net income (loss) available to common shareholders









$





16,513













$





(83,176





)









$





13,101













$





25,265













$





1,705















FINANCIAL RATIOS:







































































Earnings (loss) per share – basic









$





0.82













$





(5.07





)









$





0.85













$





1.64













$





0.11













Earnings (loss) per share – diluted









$





0.81













$





(5.07





)









$





0.84













$





1.62













$





0.11













Cash dividends declared on common stock









$





0.31













$





0.30













$





0.30













$





0.30













$





0.30













Common dividend payout ratio













37.80





%













-5.92





%













35.29





%













18.29





%













272.73





%









Dividend yield (annualized)













5.05





%













4.37





%













4.69





%













6.25





%













6.41





%









Return on average assets (annualized)













1.10





%













-5.38





%













0.89





%













1.68





%













0.13





%









Return on average equity (annualized)













11.82





%













-63.70





%













11.08





%













22.93





%













1.83





%









Return on average common equity (annualized)













11.92





%













-66.19





%













11.18





%













23.51





%













1.57





%









Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)



(1)















13.36





%













-75.36





%













12.87





%













27.51





%













1.88





%









Efficiency ratio



(2)















58.79





%













117.13





%













64.70





%













50.58





%













105.77





%









Effective tax rate













18.2





%













-28.2





%













7.4





%













15.0





%













18.7





%













1.



See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.











2.



The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.













FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands)



















2025

















2024

























First

















Fourth

















Third

















Second

















First

















SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:













Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter















Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits









$





71,767













$





121,530













$





49,476













$





134,123













$





158,075













Investment securities



(1)















1,085,649

















1,159,863

















1,147,052

















1,194,808

















1,182,993













Loans:





































































Commercial business













677,700

















658,038

















673,830

















704,272

















722,720













Commercial mortgage–construction













562,724

















558,200

















513,768

















495,177

















470,115













Commercial mortgage–multifamily













475,262

















458,691

















467,801

















466,501

















468,028













Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied













879,387

















843,034

















826,275

















837,209

















843,526













Commercial mortgage–owner occupied













286,526

















288,502

















285,061

















260,495

















248,172













Residential real estate loans













647,005

















649,549

















647,844

















648,099

















648,921













Residential real estate lines













74,709

















76,164

















75,671

















75,575

















76,396













Consumer indirect













848,282

















858,854

















881,133

















905,056

















934,380













Other consumer













42,230

















43,333

















43,789

















44,552

















51,535













Total loans













4,493,825

















4,434,365

















4,415,172

















4,436,936

















4,463,793













Total interest-earning assets













5,651,241

















5,715,758

















5,611,700

















5,765,867

















5,804,861













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













60,717

















60,824

















60,936

















62,893

















72,409













Total assets













6,220,187

















6,121,449

















6,018,390

















6,153,429

















6,225,760













Interest-bearing liabilities:





































































Interest-bearing demand













745,210

















757,221

















691,412

















741,006

















749,512













Savings and money market













1,976,483

















1,992,059

















1,938,935

















2,036,772

















2,081,815













Time deposits













1,564,987

















1,545,071

















1,515,745

















1,505,665

















1,479,133













Short-term borrowings













95,223

















56,513

















129,130

















140,110

















179,747













Long-term borrowings, net













124,871

















124,795

















124,717

















124,640

















124,562













Total interest-bearing liabilities













4,506,774

















4,475,659

















4,399,939

















4,548,193

















4,614,769













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits













926,696

















947,428

















952,970

















950,819

















962,522













Total deposits













5,213,376

















5,241,779

















5,099,062

















5,234,262

















5,272,982













Total liabilities













5,640,981

















5,604,249

















5,535,112

















5,703,929

















5,770,725













Shareholders’ equity













579,206

















517,200

















483,278

















449,500

















455,035













Common equity













561,921

















499,910

















465,986

















432,208

















437,743













Tangible common equity



(2)















501,204

















439,086

















405,050

















369,315

















365,334













Common shares outstanding:





































































Basic













20,073

















16,415

















15,464

















15,444

















15,403













Diluted













20,285

















16,415

















15,636

















15,556

















15,543















SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:











(Tax equivalent basis)









































































Investment securities













4.25





%













2.38





%













2.14





%













2.17





%













2.09





%









Loans













6.20





%













6.28





%













6.42





%













6.40





%













6.33





%









Total interest-earning assets













5.80





%













5.45





%













5.53





%













5.50





%













5.43





%









Interest-bearing demand













1.15





%













1.34





%













1.05





%













1.18





%













1.11





%









Savings and money market













2.75





%













2.94





%













3.07





%













3.01





%













3.08





%









Time deposits













4.31





%













4.53





%













4.72





%













4.72





%













4.68





%









Short-term borrowings













2.09





%













0.15





%













2.64





%













2.75





%













3.42





%









Long-term borrowings, net













5.00





%













5.03





%













5.03





%













5.02





%













5.02





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













3.07





%













3.24





%













3.37





%













3.32





%













3.34





%









Net interest rate spread













2.73





%













2.21





%













2.16





%













2.18





%













2.09





%









Net interest margin













3.35





%













2.91





%













2.89





%













2.87





%













2.78





%













1.



Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.











2.



See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.











3.



The interest on tax-exempt securities is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.













FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands)



















2025

















2024

























First

















Fourth

















Third

















Second

















First

















ASSET QUALITY DATA:













Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans







































































Beginning balance









$





48,041













$





44,678













$





43,952













$





43,075













$





51,082













Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):





































































Commercial business













57

















131

















(3





)













7

















(37





)









Commercial mortgage–construction













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Commercial mortgage–multifamily













-

















-

















13

















-

















-













Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied













(1





)













(5





)













(1





)













(1





)













(1





)









Commercial mortgage–owner occupied













(1





)













(1





)













(2





)













(2





)













-













Residential real estate loans













41

















(4





)













(1





)













96

















4













Residential real estate lines













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Consumer indirect













2,149

















2,557

















1,553

















844

















2,973













Other consumer













124

















100

















106

















178

















182













Total net charge-offs (recoveries)













2,369

















2,778

















1,665

















1,122

















3,121













Provision (benefit) for credit losses – loans













3,292

















6,141

















2,391

















1,999

















(4,886





)









Ending balance









$





48,964













$





48,041













$





44,678













$





43,952













$





43,075

















































































Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):





































































Commercial business













0.03





%













0.80





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













-0.02





%









Commercial mortgage–construction













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Commercial mortgage–multifamily













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.01





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Commercial mortgage–owner occupied













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Residential real estate loans













0.03





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.06





%













0.00





%









Residential real estate lines













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Consumer indirect













1.03





%













1.18





%













0.70





%













0.38





%













1.28





%









Other consumer













1.19





%













0.91





%













0.95





%













1.62





%













1.41





%









Total loans













0.21





%













0.25





%













0.15





%













0.10





%













0.28





%















































































Supplemental information







(1)









































































Non-performing loans:





































































Commercial business









$





5,672













$





5,609













$





5,752













$





5,680













$





5,956













Commercial mortgage–construction













19,684

















20,280

















20,280

















4,970

















5,320













Commercial mortgage–multifamily













-

















-

















71

















183

















185













Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied













4,766

















4,773

















4,903

















4,919

















4,929













Commercial mortgage–owner occupied













349

















354

















366

















380

















392













Residential real estate loans













6,035

















6,918

















5,790

















5,961

















6,797













Residential real estate lines













316

















253

















232

















183

















235













Consumer indirect













2,917

















3,157

















3,291

















2,897

















2,880













Other consumer













279

















62

















57

















36

















36













Total non-performing loans













40,018

















41,406

















40,742

















25,209

















26,730













Foreclosed assets













196

















60

















109

















63

















140













Total non-performing assets









$





40,214













$





41,466













$





40,851













$





25,272













$





26,870

















































































Total non-performing loans to total loans













0.88





%













0.92





%













0.93





%













0.57





%













0.60





%









Total non-performing assets to total assets













0.63





%













0.68





%













0.66





%













0.41





%













0.43





%









Allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans













1.08





%













1.07





%













1.01





%













0.99





%













0.97





%









Allowance for credit losses – loans to non-performing loans













122





%













116





%













110





%













174





%













161





%













1.



At period end.

















FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)







(In thousands, except per share amounts)



















2025

















2024

























First

















Fourth

















Third

















Second

















First

























Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Ending tangible assets:







































































Total assets









$





6,340,492













$





6,117,085













$





6,156,317













$





6,131,772













$





6,298,598













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













60,651

















60,758

















60,867

















60,979

















72,287













Tangible assets









$





6,279,841













$





6,056,327













$





6,095,450













$





6,070,793













$





6,226,311



















































































Ending tangible common equity:







































































Common shareholders’ equity









$





572,643













$





551,699













$





483,050













$





450,375













$





428,442













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













60,651

















60,758

















60,867

















60,979

















72,287













Tangible common equity









$





511,992













$





490,941













$





422,183













$





389,396













$





356,155

















































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)















8.15





%













8.11





%













6.93





%













6.41





%













5.72





%













































































Common shares outstanding













20,110

















20,077

















15,474

















15,472

















15,447













Tangible common book value per share



(2)











$





25.46













$





24.45













$





27.28













$





25.17













$





23.06



















































































Average tangible assets:







































































Average assets









$





6,220,187













$





6,121,449













$





6,018,390













$





6,153,429













$





6,225,760













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net













60,717

















60,824

















60,936

















62,893

















72,409













Average tangible assets









$





6,159,470













$





6,060,625













$





5,957,454













$





6,090,536













$





6,153,351



















































































Average tangible common equity:







































































Average common equity









$





561,921













$





499,910













$





465,986













$





432,208













$





437,743













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net













60,717

















60,824

















60,936

















62,893

















72,409













Average tangible common equity









$





501,204













$





439,086













$





405,050













$





369,315













$





365,334

















































































Net income (loss) available to common shareholders









$





16,513













$





(83,176





)









$





13,101













$





25,265













$





1,705













Return on average tangible common equity



(3)















13.36





%













-75.36





%













12.87





%













27.51





%













1.88





%













1.



Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.











2.



Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.











3.



Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.