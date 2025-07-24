Financial Institutions, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with $17.5 Million Net Income

Financial Institutions, Inc. reports second-quarter net income of $17.5 million, with notable declines in loans and deposits.

Financial Institutions, Inc. reported its second-quarter results for 2025, showing a net income of $17.5 million, an increase from $16.9 million in the previous quarter but down from $25.6 million in the same quarter last year. Net income per diluted share rose to $0.85 from $0.81 in the first quarter. The bank experienced a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million, reflecting slight reductions in nonperforming assets and an improved net interest margin of 3.49%. Total loans decreased by 0.4% from the previous quarter but increased by 1.7% year-over-year, while deposits fell by 4% mainly due to typical seasonal outflows and the wind-down of its Banking-as-a-Service platform. The company aims to achieve low single-digit loan growth for the full year and remains focused on expense management to maintain profitability. The results were characterized by strong net interest income and margins despite challenges in deposit balances.

Net income available to common shareholders increased by 4% from the previous quarter, signaling strong financial performance.

Net interest margin improved to 3.49%, an increase of 14 basis points sequentially and 62 basis points year-over-year, indicating higher profitability from interest-earning assets.

The company declared a common stock dividend of $0.31 per share, which reflects a 3.3% increase from the prior year, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Regulatory capital ratios continued to exceed requirements to be considered well-capitalized, indicating a strong capital position and financial stability.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 ($17.5 million) decreased significantly compared to $25.6 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating a substantial year-over-year decline in profitability.

Total deposits decreased by $216.9 million, or 4.0%, from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to public deposit outflows and the wind-down of the Banking-as-a-Service platform, signaling potential liquidity challenges.

Non-interest income dropped sharply to $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, due to the lack of gains associated with the sale of the insurance business that benefited the prior period.

WARSAW, N.Y., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





The Company reported net income of $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $25.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $17.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, and $25.3 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the linked quarter and $2.0 million in the prior year quarter.







Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:









Net interest margin of 3.49% for second quarter of 2025 was up 14 and 62 basis points from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, while net interest income of $49.1 million for second quarter of 2025 increased $2.3 million, or 4.8%, from the first quarter of 2025 and $7.9 million, or 19.2%, from the second quarter of 2024.



Noninterest income was $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.4 million in the linked quarter and $24.0 million in the year-ago quarter, when results benefited from a $13.5 million pre-tax gain associated with the sale of the Company's insurance business.



Total loans were $4.54 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $17.3 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2025, driven by a decrease in our consumer indirect lending portfolio as pay-downs exceeded originations, and an increase of $74.5 million, or 1.7%, from one year prior.



Total deposits were $5.16 billion at June 30, 2025, down $216.9 million, or 4.0%, from March 31, 2025, driven by both seasonal public deposit outflows and the previously announced wind-down of the Company's Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, offering, and relatively flat compared to one year prior.



Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.53% at June 30, 2025, down from 0.63% at the linked quarter-end and up from 0.41% one year prior.











"Second quarter 2025 financial results were highlighted by continued margin expansion, increased net interest income and durable noninterest revenues, which allowed us to deliver 4% growth in net income available to common shareholders from the linked first quarter," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. "Profitability continues to be a paramount focus, and we were pleased to maintain an efficiency ratio below 60% and report solid annualized return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.13% and 11.78%, respectively, for the most recent quarter.





"Deposit balances reflect typical seasonality within our public deposit portfolio and total loans were relatively flat with the end of the first quarter, as commercial business lending growth was more than offset by a reduction in consumer indirect balances. Given our strong first quarter loan production and existing pipelines, we continue to expect low single-digit full year loan growth that aligns with our credit-disciplined philosophy."





Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, "Our results continue to benefit from our team's focus on prudent balance sheet stewardship through redeployment of cash flows into higher yielding assets, active investment portfolio management and our ability to effectively reprice deposits, supporting a six basis point reduction in our overall cost of funds. Expenses in the second quarter were somewhat elevated, in part reflecting timing of certain expenses and some higher costs that we expect to be nonrecurring, and we will remain intently focused on expense management through the coming quarters to support positive operating leverage in 2025."







Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







Net interest income was $49.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.3 million from the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $7.9 million from the second quarter of 2024.





Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter of $5.65 billion were flat with the first quarter of 2025, as a $46.9 million increase in average loans was offset by a $32.7 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash and a $14.0 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities. Average interest-earning assets decreased $114.5 million from the second quarter of 2024, as a $123.2 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $95.1 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash were partially offset by a $103.8 million increase in average loans.





Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.52 billion, reflecting an increase of $11.6 million from the linked quarter and a decrease of $29.8 million from the year-ago quarter. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $66.4 million increase in average time deposits that was partially offset by a $23.1 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, a $14.2 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, a $9.1 million decrease in average short-term borrowings, and an $8.4 million decrease in average long-term borrowings. The year-over-year decrease was due to an $83.4 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, a $54.0 million decrease in average short-term borrowings, a $10.0 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, and an $8.2 million decrease in average long-term borrowings, partially offset by a $125.7 million increase in average time deposits. The continued outflow of BaaS-related deposits, following the Company's September 2024 announcement that it would wind-down its BaaS platform, was the primary driver of the reduction in average savings and money market deposits from the linked and year-ago periods.





Net interest margin was 3.49% in the current quarter as compared to 3.35% in the first quarter of 2025, and 2.87% in the second quarter of 2024. Expansion from the linked quarter was due to increases in the average yields of both investment securities and loans, as well as lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reflecting repricing of non-public and reciprocal deposits. Year-over-year margin expansion was driven by an increase in the average yield on investment securities, following the previously disclosed restructuring of the available-for-sale securities portfolio in December 2024, which supported an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.







Noninterest Income







The Company reported noninterest income of $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.







The Company's sale of its former insurance subsidiary generated a net gain of $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.



Investment advisory income of $2.9 million was $148 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2025 and up $106 thousand from the second quarter of 2024.



Income from company-owned life insurance ("COLI") of $3.0 million was $188 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2025 and $1.6 million higher than the second quarter of 2024, due to the previously disclosed restructuring of a portion of the Company's COLI portfolio into higher-yielding separate account policies in January 2025.



Income from investments in limited partnerships of $307 thousand was $108 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2025 and $496 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2024. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.



Other noninterest income of $1.3 million was $292 thousand lower than the linked quarter and $227 thousand lower than the year-ago quarter.













Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense was $35.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, and $33.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.







Salaries and employee benefits expense of $18.1 million was $1.2 million higher than the first quarter of 2025 and $2.3 million higher than the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase in health insurance benefits due to higher medical claims than in the linked quarter, while the increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to annual merit increases.



Occupancy and equipment expense of $4.0 million reflects increases of $392 thousand and $534 thousand from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The linked quarter increase was due in part to timing given a change in facilities maintenance service vendors, as well as costs associated with an ongoing ATM conversion, while the year-over-year variance was due in part to the ATM conversion and upgrade project.



Professional services expenses of $1.5 million were $240 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2025 and $343 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2024. The linked quarter variance was primarily due to the timing of audit related expenses, while the year-over-year variance was primarily attributable to legal expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2024 related to the Company's previously disclosed deposit-related fraud event.



Computer and data processing expense of $5.9 million was $392 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2025 and $537 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2024. Both the linked quarter and year-over-year increases were driven by the timing of expenses for in-process technology enhancement and upgrade initiatives.



The Company recorded deposit-related charged-off items of $233 thousand for the current quarter, compared to charged-off recoveries of $294 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and charged-off items of $398 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, with the linked quarter variance primarily driven by insurance proceeds received in the first quarter of 2025 related to a past commercial deposit charged-off item.



Other expense of $3.6 million was down $179 thousand from the linked quarter and down $381 thousand from the year-ago quarter, with the year-over-year variance primarily due to higher interest rate swap collateral charges in the second quarter of 2024.









Income Taxes







Income tax expense was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company also recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the second quarter of 2025, first quarter of 2025, and second quarter of 2024, resulting in income tax expense reductions of $1.1 million, $1.1 million, and $1.3 million, respectively.





The effective tax rate was 18.4% for the second quarter of 2025, 18.2% for the first quarter of 2025, and 15.0% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on COLI, the tax impact of the COLI repositioning, and the impact of tax credit investments.







Balance Sheet and Capital Management







Total assets were $6.14 billion at June 30, 2025, down $196.7 million from March 31, 2025, and flat with June 30, 2024.





Investment securities were $1.01 billion at June 30, 2025, down $31.8 million from March 31, 2025, and flat with June 30, 2024.





Total loans were $4.54 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $17.3 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $74.5 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2024.







Commercial business loans totaled $726.2 million, up $17.1 million, or 2.4%, from March 31, 2025, and up $12.3 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2024.



Commercial mortgage loans totaled $2.22 billion, a decline of $13.1 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $129.3 million, or 6.2%, from June 30, 2024.



Residential real estate loans totaled $647.2 million, up $3.2 million, or 0.5%, from March 31, 2025, and down $470 thousand, or 0.1%, from June 30, 2024.



Consumer indirect loans totaled $833.5 million, down $19.7 million, or 2.3%, from March 31, 2025, and down $61.1 million, or 6.8%, from June 30, 2024.







Total deposits were $5.16 billion at June 30, 2025, down $216.9 million, or 4.0%, from March 31, 2025, and up $22.7 million, or 0.4%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to seasonally lower public deposit balances in addition to the outflow of BaaS-related deposits. The modest increase from June 30, 2024 reflected a higher level of brokered deposits, which were utilized to offset the anticipated reduction in BaaS-related deposits, as well as lower reciprocal deposit balances. The Company had approximately $7 million in BaaS-related deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to approximately $55 million at March 31, 2025 and approximately $108 million at June 30, 2024. Public deposit balances represented 21% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, 24% at March 31, 2025, and 20% at June 30, 2024.





Short-term borrowings were $101.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $55.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $202.0 million at June 30, 2024. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.





Shareholders' equity was $601.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $589.9 million at March 31, 2025, and $467.7 million at June 30, 2024. The linked quarter period-end increase was due to net income, net of dividends, retained, while the year-over-year period end increase was primarily driven by additional paid-in-capital resulting from the common stock capital raise executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss between period ends following the investment securities restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Common book value per share was $29.03 at June 30, 2025, an increase of $0.55, or 1.9%, from $28.48 at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $0.08, or 0.3%, from $29.11 at June 30, 2024. Tangible common book value per share



(1)



was $26.02 at June 30, 2025, an increase of $0.56, or 2.2%, from $25.46 at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $0.85, or 3.4%, from $25.17 at June 30, 2024. The common equity to assets ratio was 9.51% at June 30, 2025, compared to 9.03% at March 31, 2025, and 7.34% at June 30, 2024. Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)



, or the TCE ratio, was 8.61%, 8.15% and 6.41% at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The year-over-year increases in both ratios were attributable to the additional capital raised in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of the investment securities restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2024.





During the second quarter of 2025, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.31 per common share, consistent with the linked quarter and reflecting an increase of $0.01, or 3.3%, over the year-ago quarter. The dividend returned more than 36% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.





The Company's regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2025 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.







Leverage Ratio was 9.45% compared to 9.24% and 8.61% at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.84% compared to 10.38% and 10.03% at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.



Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.17% compared to 10.71% and 10.36% at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.



Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.27% compared to 13.09% and 12.65% at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.







As previously disclosed, in April 2025, the Company called $10.0 million of its $40.0 million of fixed-to-floating subordinated debt that was originally issued in April 2015. These notes initially bore interest at a fixed rate of 6.00% and began repricing on a quarterly basis at a rate equal to the then-current three-month term SOFR plus 4.20561% after the April 2025 call date. The Company currently expects to retain the remaining $30.0 million of April 2015 notes, as well as the separate $35.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that were issued in October 2020, which currently bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.375%, and are set to reprice at a rate of the then-current three-month term SOFR plus 4.265% beginning in October 2025. The April 2015 notes are callable on a quarterly basis going forward and the October 2020 notes become callable beginning in October 2025. The Company will continue to evaluate options relative to its outstanding subordinated debt, which may include redemption in part or in full, as well as replacing or refinancing the facilities.







Credit Quality







Non-performing loans were $32.4 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, as compared to $40.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, and $25.2 million, or 0.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 reflects a reduction of approximately $3.7 million in non-performing loans associated with the foreclosure of a participated loan secured by real estate, as well as a $1.9 million partial charge-off of a credit facility for which a specific reserve was in place. Both the aforementioned foreclosed participated loan and the partially charged-off credit facility relate to a previously disclosed commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in non-performing loans from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by one commercial loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status during the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $4.1 million, representing 0.36% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to $2.4 million, or an annualized 0.21% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.1 million, or an annualized 0.10%, in the second quarter of 2024.





At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.04%, compared to 1.08% at March 31, 2025 and 0.99% at June 30, 2024.





Provision for credit losses was $2.6 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the linked quarter and $2.0 million in the prior year quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $2.4 million in the current quarter, compared to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, and $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled $179 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, $364 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, and $43 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was driven by a combination of factors, including improvement in the forecasted loss rate for pooled loans and a reduction in specific reserves, partly offset by higher net charge-offs.





The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 146% at June 30, 2025, 122% at March 31, 2025, and 174% at June 30, 2024, with the improvement from the end of the linked quarter reflective of the decrease in nonperforming loans reported at June 30, 2025.







Subsequent Events







The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2025, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.







Conference Call







The Company will host anearnings conference calland audio webcast on July 25, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.FISI-investors.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 652423. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.







About Financial Institutions, Inc.







Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.





The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.











Safe Harbor Statement









This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates; inflation; tariffs; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; fraudulent deposit activity; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and the macroeconomic volatility related to global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.









(1)



See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.









For additional information contact:









Kate Croft





Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





(716) 817-5159







klcroft@five-starbank.com

















FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)















2025

















2024

















SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:









June 30,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,















Cash and cash equivalents





$





93,034













$





167,352













$





87,321













$





249,569













$





146,347













Investment securities:

































































Available for sale









916,149

















926,992

















911,105

















886,816

















871,635













Held-to-maturity, net









92,121

















113,105

















116,001

















121,279

















128,271













Total investment securities









1,008,270

















1,040,097

















1,027,106

















1,008,095

















999,906













Loans held for sale









2,356

















387

















2,280

















2,495

















2,099













Loans:

































































Commercial business









726,218

















709,101

















665,321

















654,519

















713,947













Commercial mortgage–construction









536,552

















566,359

















582,619

















533,506

















518,013













Commercial mortgage–multifamily









496,223

















475,867

















470,954

















467,527

















463,171













Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied









873,207

















899,679

















857,987

















814,392

















814,953













Commercial mortgage–owner occupied









309,171

















286,391

















288,036

















290,216

















289,733













Residential real estate loans









647,205

















643,983

















650,206

















648,241

















647,675













Residential real estate lines









75,675

















74,769

















75,552

















76,203

















75,510













Consumer indirect









833,452

















853,176

















845,772

















874,651

















894,596













Other consumer









38,299

















43,953

















42,757

















43,734

















43,870













Total loans









4,536,002

















4,553,278

















4,479,204

















4,402,989

















4,461,468













Allowance for credit losses – loans









47,291

















48,964

















48,041

















44,678

















43,952













Total loans, net









4,488,711

















4,504,314

















4,431,163

















4,358,311

















4,417,516













Total interest-earning assets









5,614,008

















5,733,743

















5,602,570

















5,666,972

















5,709,148













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net









60,564

















60,651

















60,758

















60,867

















60,979













Total assets









6,143,766

















6,340,492

















6,117,085

















6,156,317

















6,131,772













Deposits:

































































Noninterest-bearing demand









940,341

















945,182

















950,351

















978,660

















939,346













Interest-bearing demand









704,871

















773,475

















705,195

















793,996

















711,580













Savings and money market









1,898,302

















2,033,323

















1,904,013

















2,027,181

















2,007,256













Time deposits









1,612,500

















1,620,930

















1,545,172

















1,506,764

















1,475,139













Total deposits









5,156,014

















5,372,910

















5,104,731

















5,306,601

















5,133,321













Short-term borrowings









101,000

















55,000

















99,000

















55,000

















202,000













Long-term borrowings, net









114,960

















124,917

















124,842

















124,765

















124,687













Total interest-bearing liabilities









4,431,633

















4,607,645

















4,405,912

















4,507,706

















4,520,662













Shareholders’ equity









601,668

















589,928

















568,984

















500,342

















467,667













Common shareholders’ equity









584,383

















572,643

















551,699

















483,050

















450,375













Tangible common equity



(1)











523,838

















511,992

















490,941

















422,183

















389,396













Accumulated other comprehensive loss





$





(42,214





)









$





(41,995





)









$





(52,604





)









$





(102,029





)









$





(125,774





)









































































Common shares outstanding









20,128

















20,110

















20,077

















15,474

















15,472













Treasury shares









572

















590

















623

















625

















627















CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



































































Leverage ratio









9.45





%













9.24





%













9.15





%













8.98





%













8.61





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio









10.84





%













10.38





%













10.54





%













10.28





%













10.03





%









Tier 1 capital ratio









11.17





%













10.71





%













10.87





%













10.62





%













10.36





%









Total risk-based capital ratio









13.27





%













13.09





%













13.25





%













12.95





%













12.65





%









Common equity to assets









9.51





%













9.03





%













9.02





%













7.85





%













7.34





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)











8.61





%













8.15





%













8.11





%













6.93





%













6.41





%









































































Common book value per share





$





29.03













$





28.48













$





27.48













$





31.22













$





29.11













Tangible common book value per share



(1)







$





26.02













$





25.46













$





24.45













$





27.28













$





25.17



































































































FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)















Six Months Ended

















2025

















2024





















June 30,

















Second

















First

















Fourth

















Third

















Second

















SELECTED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:









2025

















2024

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter















Interest income





$





163,918













$





157,201













$





82,867













$





81,051













$





78,119













$





77,911













$





78,788













Interest expense









67,932

















75,926

















33,745

















34,187

















36,486

















37,230

















37,595













Net interest income









95,986

















81,275

















49,122

















46,864

















41,633

















40,681

















41,193













Provision (benefit) for credit losses









5,490

















(3,415





)













2,562

















2,928

















6,461

















3,104

















2,041













Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses









90,496

















84,690

















46,560

















43,936

















35,172

















37,577

















39,152













Noninterest income:

























































































Service charges on deposits









2,141

















2,056

















1,089

















1,052

















1,074

















1,103

















979













Insurance income









6

















2,138

















3

















3

















3

















3

















4













Card interchange income









3,777

















3,910

















1,937

















1,840

















2,045

















1,900

















2,008













Investment advisory









5,622

















5,361

















2,885

















2,737

















2,555

















2,797

















2,779













Company owned life insurance









5,742

















2,658

















2,965

















2,777

















1,425

















1,404

















1,360













Investments in limited partnerships









722

















1,145

















307

















415

















837

















400

















803













Loan servicing









303

















333

















180

















123

















295

















88

















158













Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net









589

















551

















339

















250

















(37





)













212

















377













Net gain on sale of loans held for sale









257

















212

















140

















117

















186

















220

















124













Net loss on investment securities









3

















-

















3

















-

















(100,055





)













-

















-













Net gain (loss) on the sale of other assets









-

















13,495

















-

















-

















(19





)













138

















13,508













Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments









(1,026





)













31

















(512





)













(514





)













(636





)













(170





)













406













Other









2,854

















3,025

















1,281

















1,573

















1,291

















1,345

















1,508













Total noninterest income (loss)









20,990

















34,915

















10,617

















10,373

















(91,036





)













9,440

















24,014













Noninterest expense:

























































































Salaries and employee benefits









34,968

















33,088

















18,070

















16,898

















17,159

















15,879

















15,748













Occupancy and equipment









7,572

















7,200

















3,982

















3,590

















3,791

















3,370

















3,448













Professional services









3,142

















4,166

















1,451

















1,691

















1,571

















1,965

















1,794













Computer and data processing









11,366

















10,728

















5,879

















5,487

















6,608

















5,353

















5,342













Supplies and postage









1,081

















912

















503

















578

















504

















519

















437













FDIC assessments









2,859

















2,641

















1,392

















1,467

















1,551

















1,092

















1,346













Advertising and promotions









837

















737

















495

















342

















465

















371

















440













Amortization of intangibles









212

















331

















105

















107

















109

















112

















114













Provision for litigation settlement









-

















-

















-

















-

















23,022

















-

















-













Deposit-related charged-off items (recoveries) expense









(61





)













19,577

















233

















(294





)













354

















410

















398













Restructuring charges









68

















-

















-

















68

















35

















-

















-













Other









7,323

















7,653

















3,572

















3,751

















4,235

















3,398

















3,953













Total noninterest expense









69,367

















87,033

















35,682

















33,685

















59,404

















32,469

















33,020













Income (loss) before income taxes









42,119

















32,572

















21,495

















20,624

















(115,268





)













14,548

















30,146













Income tax expense (benefit)









7,709

















4,873

















3,963

















3,746

















(32,457





)













1,082

















4,517













Net income (loss)









34,410

















27,699

















17,532

















16,878

















(82,811





)













13,466

















25,629













Preferred stock dividends









729

















729

















364

















365

















365

















365

















364













Net income (loss) available to common shareholders





$





33,681













$





26,970













$





17,168













$





16,513













$





(83,176





)









$





13,101













$





25,265















FINANCIAL RATIOS:



























































































Earnings (loss) per share – basic





$





1.68













$





1.75













$





0.85













$





0.82













$





(5.07





)









$





0.85













$





1.64













Earnings (loss) per share – diluted





$





1.66













$





1.73













$





0.85













$





0.81













$





(5.07





)









$





0.84













$





1.62













Cash dividends declared on common stock





$





0.62













$





0.60













$





0.31













$





0.31













$





0.30













$





0.30













$





0.30













Common dividend payout ratio









36.90





%













34.29





%













36.47





%













37.80





%













-5.92





%













35.29





%













18.29





%









Dividend yield (annualized)









4.87





%













6.25





%













4.86





%













5.05





%













4.37





%













4.69





%













6.25





%









Return on average assets (annualized)









1.12





%













0.90





%













1.13





%













1.10





%













-5.38





%













0.89





%













1.68





%









Return on average equity (annualized)









11.80





%













12.32





%













11.78





%













11.82





%













-63.70





%













11.08





%













22.93





%









Return on average common equity (annualized)









11.90





%













12.47





%













11.88





%













11.92





%













-66.19





%













11.18





%













23.51





%









Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)



(1)











13.31





%













14.77





%













13.27





%













13.36





%













-75.36





%













12.87





%













27.51





%









Efficiency ratio



(2)











59.24





%













74.80





%













59.68





%













58.79





%













117.13





%













64.70





%













50.58





%









Effective tax rate









18.3





%













15.0





%













18.4





%













18.2





%













28.2





%













7.4





%













15.0





%































































































































FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands)















Six Months Ended

















2025

















2024





















June 30,

















Second

















First

















Fourth

















Third

















Second

















SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:









2025

















2024

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter















Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits





$





55,306













$





146,099













$





39,027













$





71,767













$





121,530













$





49,476













$





134,123













Investment securities



(1)











1,078,600

















1,188,901

















1,071,628

















1,085,649

















1,159,863

















1,147,052

















1,194,808













Loans:

























































































Commercial business









699,141

















713,496

















720,347

















677,700

















658,038

















673,830

















704,272













Commercial mortgage









2,212,786

















2,044,612

















2,221,576

















2,203,899

















2,148,427

















2,092,905

















2,059,382













Residential real estate loans









646,001

















648,510

















645,007

















647,005

















649,549

















647,844

















648,099













Residential real estate lines









74,860

















75,986

















75,010

















74,709

















76,164

















75,671

















75,575













Consumer indirect









843,763

















919,718

















839,294

















848,282

















858,854

















881,133

















905,056













Other consumer









40,850

















48,043

















39,485

















42,230

















43,333

















43,789

















44,552













Total loans









4,517,401

















4,450,365

















4,540,719

















4,493,825

















4,434,365

















4,415,172

















4,436,936













Total interest-earning assets









5,651,307

















5,785,365

















5,651,374

















5,651,241

















5,715,758

















5,611,700

















5,765,867













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net









60,663

















67,651

















60,610

















60,717

















60,824

















60,936

















62,893













Total assets









6,218,412

















6,189,594

















6,216,657

















6,220,187

















6,121,449

















6,018,390

















6,153,429













Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































































Interest-bearing demand









738,055

















745,259

















730,979

















745,210

















757,221

















691,412

















741,006













Savings and money market









1,964,884

















2,059,294

















1,953,412

















1,976,483

















1,992,059

















1,938,935

















2,036,772













Time deposits









1,598,381

















1,492,399

















1,631,407

















1,564,987

















1,545,071

















1,515,745

















1,505,665













Short-term borrowings









90,636

















159,929

















86,099

















95,223

















56,513

















129,130

















140,110













Long-term borrowings, net









120,648

















124,601

















116,473

















124,871

















124,795

















124,717

















124,640













Total interest-bearing liabilities









4,512,604

















4,581,482

















4,518,370

















4,506,774

















4,475,659

















4,399,939

















4,548,193













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits









925,043

















956,670

















923,409

















926,696

















947,428

















952,970

















950,819













Total deposits









5,226,363

















5,253,622

















5,239,207

















5,213,376

















5,241,779

















5,099,062

















5,234,262













Total liabilities









5,630,349

















5,737,327

















5,619,834

















5,640,981

















5,604,249

















5,535,112

















5,703,929













Shareholders’ equity









588,063

















452,267

















596,823

















579,206

















517,200

















483,278

















449,500













Common equity









570,778

















434,975

















579,538

















561,921

















499,910

















465,986

















432,208













Tangible common equity



(2)











510,115

















367,324

















518,928

















501,204

















439,086

















405,050

















369,315













Common shares outstanding:

























































































Basic









20,090

















15,424

















20,107

















20,073

















16,415

















15,464

















15,444













Diluted









20,291

















15,551

















20,294

















20,285

















16,415

















15,636

















15,556















SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:











(Tax equivalent basis)





























































































Investment securities



(3)











4.30





%













2.13





%













4.34





%













4.25





%













2.38





%













2.14





%













2.17





%









Loans









6.23





%













6.37





%













6.26





%













6.20





%













6.28





%













6.42





%













6.40





%









Total interest-earning assets









5.84





%













5.47





%













5.88





%













5.80





%













5.45





%













5.53





%













5.50





%









Interest-bearing demand









1.18





%













1.15





%













1.21





%













1.15





%













1.34





%













1.05





%













1.18





%









Savings and money market









2.71





%













3.04





%













2.67





%













2.75





%













2.94





%













3.07





%













3.01





%









Time deposits









4.19





%













4.70





%













4.08





%













4.31





%













4.53





%













4.72





%













4.72





%









Short-term borrowings









1.95





%













3.13





%













1.80





%













2.09





%













0.15





%













2.64





%













2.75





%









Long-term borrowings, net









5.17





%













5.02





%













5.35





%













5.00





%













5.03





%













5.03





%













5.02





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









3.03





%













3.33





%













3.00





%













3.07





%













3.24





%













3.37





%













3.32





%









Net interest rate spread









2.81





%













2.14





%













2.88





%













2.73





%













2.21





%













2.16





%













2.18





%









Net interest margin









3.42





%













2.83





%













3.49





%













3.35





%













2.91





%













2.89





%













2.87





%































































































































FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands)















Six Months Ended

















2025

















2024





















June 30,

















Second

















First

















Fourth

















Third

















Second

















ASSET QUALITY DATA:









2025

















2024

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans



























































































Beginning balance





$





48,041













$





51,082













$





48,964













$





48,041













$





44,678













$





43,952













$





43,075













Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):

























































































Commercial business









1,960

















(30





)













1,903

















57

















131

















(3





)













7













Commercial mortgage–construction









-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Commercial mortgage–multifamily





















-

















-

















-

















-

















13

















-













Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied









595

















(2





)













596

















(1





)













(5





)













(1





)













(1





)









Commercial mortgage–owner occupied









(2





)













(2





)













(1





)













(1





)













(1





)













(2





)













(2





)









Residential real estate loans









133

















100

















92

















41

















(4





)













(1





)













96













Residential real estate lines









27

















-

















27

















-

















-

















-

















-













Consumer indirect









3,091

















3,817

















942

















2,149

















2,557

















1,553

















844













Other consumer









615

















360

















491

















124

















100

















106

















178













Total net charge-offs (recoveries)









6,419

















4,243

















4,050

















2,369

















2,778

















1,665

















1,122













Provision (benefit) for credit losses – loans









5,669

















(2,887





)













2,377

















3,292

















6,141

















2,391

















1,999













Ending balance





$





47,291













$





43,952













$





47,291













$





48,964













$





48,041













$





44,678













$





43,952





































































































Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):

























































































Commercial business









0.57





%













-0.01





%













1.06





%













0.03





%













0.80





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Commercial mortgage–construction









0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Commercial mortgage–multifamily









0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.01





%













0.00





%









Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied









0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Commercial mortgage–owner occupied









0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Residential real estate loans









0.04





%













0.03





%













0.06





%













0.03





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.06





%









Residential real estate lines









0.07





%













0.00





%













0.14





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Consumer indirect









0.74





%













0.83





%













0.45





%













1.03





%













1.18





%













0.70





%













0.38





%









Other consumer









3.04





%













1.51





%













4.99





%













1.19





%













0.91





%













0.95





%













1.62





%









Total loans









0.29





%













0.19





%













0.36





%













0.21





%













0.25





%













0.15





%













0.10





%



































































































Supplemental information







(1)





























































































Non-performing loans:

























































































Commercial business





$





3,671













$





5,680













$





3,671













$





5,672













$





5,609













$





5,752













$





5,680













Commercial mortgage–construction









19,621

















4,970

















19,621

















19,684

















20,280

















20,280

















4,970













Commercial mortgage–multifamily









-

















183

















-

















-

















-

















71

















183













Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied









164

















4,919

















164

















4,766

















4,773

















4,903

















4,919













Commercial mortgage–owner occupied









-

















380

















-

















349

















354

















366

















380













Residential real estate loans









5,885

















5,961

















5,885

















6,035

















6,918

















5,790

















5,961













Residential real estate lines









299

















183

















299

















316

















253

















232

















183













Consumer indirect









2,571

















2,897

















2,571

















2,917

















3,157

















3,291

















2,897













Other consumer









225

















36

















225

















279

















62

















57

















36













Total non-performing loans









32,436

















25,209

















32,436

















40,018

















41,406

















40,742

















25,209













Foreclosed assets









142

















63

















142

















196

















60

















109

















63













Total non-performing assets





$





32,578













$





25,272













$





32,578













$





40,214













$





41,466













$





40,851













$





25,272





































































































Total non-performing loans to total loans









0.72





%













0.57





%













0.72





%













0.88





%













0.92





%













0.93





%













0.57





%









Total non-performing assets to total assets









0.53





%













0.41





%













0.53





%













0.63





%













0.68





%













0.66





%













0.41





%









Allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans









1.04





%













0.99





%













1.04





%













1.08





%













1.07





%













1.01





%













0.99





%









Allowance for credit losses – loans to non-performing loans









146





%













174





%













146





%













122





%













116





%













110





%













174





%































































































































At period end.





















FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.









Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)







(In thousands, except per share amounts)















Six Months Ended

















2025

















2024





















June 30,

















Second

















First

















Fourth

















Third

















Second





















2025

















2024

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Quarter

















Ending tangible assets:



























































































Total assets





























$





6,143,766













$





6,340,492













$





6,117,085













$





6,156,317













$





6,131,772













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

































60,564

















60,651

















60,758

















60,867

















60,979













Tangible assets





























$





6,083,202













$





6,279,841













$





6,056,327













$





6,095,450













$





6,070,793







































































































Ending tangible common equity:



























































































Common shareholders’ equity





























$





584,383













$





572,643













$





551,699













$





483,050













$





450,375













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

































60,564

















60,651

















60,758

















60,867

















60,979













Tangible common equity





























$





523,819













$





511,992













$





490,941













$





422,183













$





389,396





































































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)



































8.61





%













8.15





%













8.11





%













6.93





%













6.41





%

































































































Common shares outstanding

































20,128

















20,110

















20,077

















15,474

















15,472













Tangible common book value per share



(2)































$





26.02













$





25.46













$





24.45













$





27.28













$





25.17







































































































Average tangible assets:



























































































Average assets





$





6,218,412













$





6,189,594













$





6,216,657













$





6,220,187













$





6,121,449













$





6,018,390













$





6,153,429













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net









60,663

















67,651

















60,610

















60,717

















60,824

















60,936

















62,893













Average tangible assets





$





6,157,749













$





6,121,943













$





6,156,047













$





6,159,470













$





6,060,625













$





5,957,454













$





6,090,536







































































































Average tangible common equity:



























































































Average common equity





$





570,778













$





434,975













$





579,538













$





561,921













$





499,910













$





465,986













$





432,208













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net









60,663

















67,651

















60,610

















60,717

















60,824

















60,936

















62,893













Average tangible common equity





$





510,115













$





367,324













$





518,928













$





501,204













$





439,086













$





405,050













$





369,315





































































































Net income (loss) available to common shareholders





$





33,681













$





26,970













$





17,168













$





16,513













$





(83,176





)









$





13,101













$





25,265













Return on average tangible common equity



(3)











13.31





%













14.77





%













13.27





%













13.36





%













-75.36





%













12.87





%













27.51





%



































































































Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.





Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.





Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.