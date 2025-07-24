Financial Institutions Inc. Profit Declines In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $17.17 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $25.27 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $82.87 million from $78.79 million last year.

Financial Institutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.17 Mln. vs. $25.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue: $82.87 Mln vs. $78.79 Mln last year.

