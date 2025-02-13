Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 Per Share

Financial Institutions, Inc. announces a 3.3% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per share, payable April 2, 2025.

Financial Institutions, Inc. announced on February 12, 2025, that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, marking a 3.3% increase from the previous quarter. President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham stated that this dividend increase reflects the Board's commitment to shareholder value and confidence in the company's growth strategy. The dividend provides an annual yield of 4.4% based on a closing share price of $28.00. Additionally, the Company declared dividends for its preferred stocks, with payments scheduled for April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025. Financial Institutions, Inc. oversees approximately $6.1 billion in assets and offers banking and wealth management services through its subsidiaries, including Five Star Bank and Courier Capital, LLC.

Potential Positives

Approval of a quarterly cash dividend increase of $0.01, or 3.3%, demonstrates the Board's commitment to returning capital to shareholders and confidence in the company's growth strategy.

The annualized yield of 4.4% based on the latest share price is attractive for current and potential investors, highlighting the company's profitability and financial health.

Announcement of dividends on preferred stock adds further stability and attractiveness for investors, showcasing the company's commitment to rewarding all shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a modest increase in dividends, which may indicate limited growth prospects if substantial reinvestment into the business is not occurring.

The announcement does not provide any details about the company's financial performance or challenges, which could raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and future stability.

Despite announcing a dividend increase, the company's stock price reflects a 4.4% yield, suggesting that investor confidence may be low if the share price is not appreciating significantly.

FAQ

What is the amount of the latest dividend announced by Financial Institutions, Inc.?

The latest dividend announced is $0.31 per outstanding common share.

When will the dividends be payable to shareholders?

Dividends will be payable on April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.

How much has the dividend increased from the previous quarter?

The dividend has increased by $0.01, or 3.3%, from the most recent quarter.

What is the annualized yield of the common share dividend?

The annualized yield of the common share dividend is 4.4% based on a closing share price of $28.00.

What services does Financial Institutions, Inc. provide?

Financial Institutions, Inc. offers banking, wealth management, investment management, and financial planning services.

$FISI Insider Trading Activity

$FISI insiders have traded $FISI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL M GULLO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

ROBERT N LATELLA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

MARTIN KEARNEY BIRMINGHAM (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

ROBERT M GLASER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

WILLIAM JACK II PLANTS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $70,000

SUSAN R HOLLIDAY purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

ANDREW W JR DORN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARK ZUPAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

SAMUEL J JR BURRUANO (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

LAURIE R COLLINS (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

GARY A. PACOS (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

DONALD BOSWELL purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000

SANDRA L BYERS purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000

KIM E VANGELDER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $15,000

KEVIN B QUINN (Chief Comm Banking Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000

$FISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $FISI stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WARSAW, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank and Courier Capital, LLC, announced that on February 12, 2025, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per outstanding common share, an increase of $0.01, or 3.3%, from the most recent quarter.





“The increase in our quarterly cash dividend is reflective of both our Board’s ongoing commitment to building shareholder value and its confidence in the Company’s long-term sustainable growth strategy,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham.





The $0.31 cash dividend represents an annualized yield of 4.4% based on the closing share price of $28.00 on February 12, 2025.





The Company also announced dividends of $0.75 per share on its Series A 3% preferred stock and $2.12 per share on its Series B-1 8.48% preferred stock.





All dividends are payable April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.







About Financial Institutions, Inc.







Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.







For additional information contact:







Kate Croft





Director of Investor and External Relations





(716) 817-5159





klcroft@five-starbank.com



