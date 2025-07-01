Financial Institutions, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 24, Earnings Call Scheduled for July 25

Financial Institutions, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 earnings on July 24; conference call follows on July 25.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI), the parent company of Five Star Bank and Courier Capital, LLC, is set to release its second quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, after market close on July 24, 2025. Anearnings conference callwill be held on July 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, featuring President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham and CFO W. Jack Plants II. Those in the U.S. can participate by calling 1-833-470-1428 with the access code 652423, and a live webcast will be available on the Company's website. Financial Institutions, Inc. reports approximately $6.3 billion in assets and provides various banking and wealth management services primarily in New York and the Mid-Atlantic region. For further inquiries, interested parties can contact Kate Croft, Director of Investor and External Relations.

$FISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $FISI stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



WARSAW, N.Y., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank and Courier Capital, LLC, will release results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 after the market closes on July 24, 2025.





Management will host anearnings conference calland audio webcast on July 25, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Within the United States, participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 652423. A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website,



www.FISI-Investors.com



, and a replay of the webcast will be available there for at least 30 days.







About Financial Institutions, Inc.







Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.







For additional information contact:







Kate Croft





Director of Investor and External Relations





(716) 817-5159





klcroft@five-starbank.com



