FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Earnings Results: $FISI Reports Quarterly Earnings

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ($FISI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.81 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $57,240,000, beating estimates of $48,767,903 by $8,472,097.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS insiders have traded $FISI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL M GULLO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

ROBERT N LATELLA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

MARTIN KEARNEY BIRMINGHAM (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

ROBERT M GLASER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

WILLIAM JACK II PLANTS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $70,000

SUSAN R HOLLIDAY purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

ANDREW W JR DORN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARK ZUPAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

SAMUEL J JR BURRUANO (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

LAURIE R COLLINS (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

GARY A. PACOS (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

DONALD BOSWELL purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000

SANDRA L BYERS purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000

KIM E VANGELDER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $15,000

KEVIN B QUINN (Chief Comm Banking Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

