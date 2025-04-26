FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $FISI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ($FISI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $48,767,903 and earnings of $0.75 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FISI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Insider Trading Activity
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS insiders have traded $FISI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMUEL M GULLO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- ROBERT N LATELLA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- MARTIN KEARNEY BIRMINGHAM (President & CEO) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- ROBERT M GLASER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- WILLIAM JACK II PLANTS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $70,000
- SUSAN R HOLLIDAY purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- ANDREW W JR DORN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- MARK ZUPAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- SAMUEL J JR BURRUANO (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- LAURIE R COLLINS (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- GARY A. PACOS (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- DONALD BOSWELL purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000
- SANDRA L BYERS purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000
- KIM E VANGELDER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $15,000
- KEVIN B QUINN (Chief Comm Banking Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 11,812,109 shares (+666.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $322,352,454
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 670,355 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,293,987
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 409,247 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,168,350
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 367,853 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,038,708
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 304,891 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,320,475
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 297,904 shares (+1463.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,129,800
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 261,051 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,124,081
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.