Financial industry’s got talent

The cultivation of talent’s come a long way. Baby.

At its center: succession planning, according to sigmaassessmentsystems.com.

SIGMA – with the intent of providing organizational leaders with a snapshot of what’s unfolding today in succession planning – produced a report on where things stood this year. Several emerging trends were revealed:

Most organizations are focused on recruiting and retaining staff.

Many organizations recognize that they must keep up with industry innovation.

Many leaders are committed to improving customer experience.

A significant number or organizations want to transform their brand and culture

Interestingly, new financial advisors are setting a high rate of bolting from the industry, according to a Cerulli Associates report, reported financial-planning.com.

The importance of new talent in wealth management is further stoked given the fact financial advisors, who oversee trillions of dollars of assets, are riding into the sunset.

Yet, those making their maiden voyage into the profession aren’t exactly being received with a steaming mocha latte and scone, according to Cerulli, which reported that while 13,169 of new trainees left the industry in the rearview mirror, offsetting the more than 18,000 it picked up,

