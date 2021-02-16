Just Another Acquisition, a blank check company formed by the Managing Partner of Broadband Capital Partners, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $60 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $60 million by offering 60 million shares at $10. Unlike many SPACs, warrants will not be attached to the common shares. At the proposed deal size, Just Another Acquisition will command a market value of $75 million.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Philip Wagenheim, who serves as Managing Partner of Broadband Capital Partners and previously co-founded Broadband Capital Management in 2000. Just Another Acquisition intends to target businesses with enterprise values of $300 million to $1 billion.





Just Another Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JAAC. Ladenburg Thalmann is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Financial industry veteran's SPAC Just Another Acquisition files for a $60 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

