Financial Gamechangers: 3 FinTech Stocks Set to Dominate 2024

A seismic shift is underway for fintech stocks as three financial juggernauts emerge as the vanguards of fintech innovation, setting the stage for a transformative 2024. These titans wield disruptive strategies that promise to reshape the landscape of consumer finance and transaction processing.

These three fintech stocks aren’t just companies; they are architects of change, sculpting the future of financial technology. The article delves into their strategies, strengths and market trajectories, uncovering the secrets behind their meteoric rise and the innovations reshaping the very fabric of fintech.

SoFi (SOFI)

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) demonstrates a growing market presence across various sectors and a notable competitor among fintech stocks. Notable market share includes 60% in student loan refinancing, 9.5% in unsecured lending within a specific credit box and a mere 0.1% in the home loan market, suggesting substantial headroom for expansion.

The fundamental factor in play here is SoFi’s comprehensive product portfolio. It addresses diverse macro environments, enabling strong performance across varying market conditions. The suite includes offerings like SoFi Money, home loans, personal loans and investment services. These offerings are positioning the company well in high- and low-rate environments.

On the other hand, looking at strategic partnerships, collaborations with notable partners like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and establishing a $2 billion forward flow agreement underscore strong demand and the potential for further structured deals. These agreements present avenues for asset monetization and flexible deal structures, enhancing overall economics.

Additionally, SoFi’s strategy focuses on driving customer acquisition costs down through effective cross-buy rates, with around 30% of new accounts originating from existing members. This approach ensures cost-efficient growth and shorter payback periods for direct deposit members, contributing to targeted margins.

While expanding its offerings, SoFi maintains a prudent approach to growth. The company approves only about 25% of loan applicants and monetizes the remaining 75% through referral fees. This strategy and a conservative underwriting approach ensure sustained growth without compromising credit quality.

Finally, SoFi strategically targets high-prime or super-prime customers with an average FICO score of 746 and a weighted average income of $160K. Therefore, this profile supports the company’s ability to offer strong interest rates and maintain healthy credit performance, with annualized losses at 3.4% in the personal loans book, leading to dominance in fintech.

Block (SQ)

Cash App is critical to Block’s (NYSE:SQ) ecosystem. Cash App’s performance, marked by a substantial 27% year-over-year increase in gross profit, underscores the segment’s robust growth trajectory. The Cash App’s ability to sustain increasing popularity and user engagement can be observed in recent Q3 2023 numbers.

Notably, the growth in monthly transacting actives by 11% year-over-year to 55 million demonstrates Cash App’s ability to attract and retain users. There is a consistent growth in user engagement metrics, such as inflows per transacting active averaging $1,132 in the third quarter (up 8% year-over-year), highlighting the app’s ability to drive user activity and monetization.

Furthermore, Cash App’s monetization rate, excluding contributions from the Buy Now, Pay Later platform, increased by eight basis points year-over-year to 1.43%. This improvement reflects Cash App’s ability to effectively monetize its user base and the progress of Block’s revenue-generating strategies.

On the other hand, the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform contributed $94 million in gross profit to both Square and Cash App in Q3, demonstrating its growing importance as a revenue stream. Also, the gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth of a 24% year-over-year increase suggests the platform’s increasing consumer adoption.

Favorably, the decrease in losses on consumer receivables to 0.84% of GMV reflects the company’s effective management of credit risks. This improvement signifies the maturation of the BNPL platform and its contribution to Block’s overall profitability.

Lastly, Block decided to integrate the BNPL platform into the Cash App. The decision signifies its focus on leveraging synergies between its different product offerings. Therefore, this integration strategy aims to streamline operations and enhance the user experience, potentially driving further growth.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart’s (NASDAQ:UPST) core strength lies in its AI lending platform. The platform continuously evolves to enhance accuracy and efficiency in assessing loan risks. The company focuses on refining models, supported by the launch of Model 15.0. Upstart significantly improved model accuracy by approximately 15%, the most significant improvement observed since tracking began in 2018. This continuous improvement in accuracy contributes to better risk assessment, allowing Upstart to offer loans more precisely to potential borrowers.

Fundamentally, the company’s focus on AI isn’t just about developing new models and improving existing ones. Introducing personalized timing curves and macro effects demonstrates Upstart’s dedication to refining and fine-tuning its algorithms. These advancements bolster its ability to assess risk accurately, offering competitive advantages in the lending marketplace.

On the other hand, Upstart’s expansion into auto retail platforms and the home equity market diversifies its offerings, tapping into new customer segments and markets. Collaborating with a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in implementing software for consumer reservations, deposits and dealership customization demonstrates Upstart’s potential to revolutionize the vehicle purchasing experience.

Additionally, Upstart facilitated approximately 114K loan transactions during Q3 2023. This sequentially marked a 5% increase, indicating a sustained and growing demand for loans through the platform. Interestingly, out of the 114K loan transactions, over 70K were attributed to new borrowers. This influx of new borrowers suggests Upstart’s success in continuously attracting fresh customers to its lending platform.

Finally, the average loan size remained steady sequentially at $11K, with 9% year-over-year growth. This stability in loan amounts suggests a consistent borrowing pattern among Upstart’s clientele. Therefore, these trends suggest the fundamental progress of the company toward a leading position in fintech.

