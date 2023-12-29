Financial Freedom: 7 Exceptional High-Yield Stocks for Lasting Passive Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Pursuing financial freedom often conjures images of dynamic markets, strategic maneuvers, and the allure of high-yield stocks. Imagine a tapestry woven with resilience, operational finesse, and the astuteness of market navigation. This is precisely the landscape where seven exceptional stocks stand as beacons, promising enduring passive gains.

The article executes an investment exploration where these stocks symbolize more than mere ticker symbols on a screen. They embody a saga of strategic foresight, resilience amidst market turbulence, and the art of seizing opportunities. These stocks, from coal and consumable fuels to retail giants and communication services, reveal a mosaic of industries, each with its unique tale of growth, innovation, and stability.

Read more for the seven high-yield stocks and their corridors of financial prowess for lasting prosperity and financial liberation.

High-Yield Stocks: Alliance Resources (ARLP)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) offers a forward dividend yield of 13.70%. For the company, the consistent increase in coal sales price per ton is a fundamental strength that underpins its revenue growth strategy. The company witnessed an 8.3% year-over-year rise in coal sales price per ton, reaching $64.94 per ton in Q3 2023. This uptick reflects the positive impacts of their contracted order book, indicating the effectiveness of their pricing strategies and ability to command higher prices in the market.

A 3.2% year-over-year increase in Q3 demonstrates the company’s sustained effort to maximize revenue per ton sold. Therefore, this pricing strategy showcases the company’s market positioning, negotiating power, and demand for its coal products. Despite a 9% decline in total royalties year-over-year, sequential analysis shows a 6.2% increase. This resilience is notable as it cushions the impact of coal production fluctuations. Specifically, while coal production decreased, oil and gas royalty volumes surged by 28.2% year-over-year.

Lastly, the company invested approximately $50 million in new ventures like Ascend Elements and Infinitum. Therefore, these investments align with market trends, focusing on sustainable battery materials for electric vehicles and high-efficiency electric motors.

Vale (VALE)

Source: Shutterstock

Vale (NYSE:VALE) provides a trailing twelve-month yield of 4.94%. Fundamentally, Vale showed a significant increase in iron ore production, delivering 5 million metric tons (in Q3 2023), above the 9-month output in 2022. The company also reduced the production-to-sales gap by around 50% compared to the previous year’s third quarter. This trend indicates efficient operational performance and the ability to optimize production.

Additionally, the successful ramp-up of Salobo III contributed to a 10% growth in copper production and achieved 80% operational capacity. Although the nickel division experienced transitions and maintenance, the company is actively pursuing operational efficiency improvements. While nickel production remained steady in 2022, Vale is implementing strategies to optimize operations and streamline costs.

Overall, these initiatives are geared towards augmenting copper and nickel divisions, emphasizing the impact of successful ramp-ups and efficiency measures.

High-Yield Stocks: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Source: saaton / Shutterstock.com

With a forward dividend yield of 7.21%, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) delivered dividend growth for 47 years. The company also exhibited consistent growth in sales, recording a 5.6% increase in fiscal 2023 on a constant currency basis. This growth showcases the company’s ability to navigate market challenges and expand its revenue streams despite macroeconomic headwinds.

The international segment, including key markets like Boots U.K. and Germany, demonstrated robust performance. Boots U.K. notably achieved sales growth of 10.9% and witnessed improvements in retail growth and pharmacy margins. This performance highlights effective cost management strategies and the ability to adapt to market dynamics while sustaining profitability.

Finally, the U.S. healthcare segment has rapidly expanded through acquisitions and organic growth, achieving a remarkable $8 billion sales run rate within two years. The CareCentrix, VillageMD, and Summit Health acquisitions have contributed significantly to this growth, demonstrating WBA’s focus on diversifying its revenue streams and tapping into high-growth healthcare services.

Realty Income (O)

Source: Shutterstock

Realty Income (NYSE:O) provides a dividend yield (forward) of 5.31%, and investors have experienced dividend growth for 25 years. In Q3 2023, Realty Income’s 98.8% occupancy, though slightly lower than the previous quarter, still reflects a robust portfolio performance.

A rent recapture rate of 106.9% across new and renewed leases that surpasses historical averages has been achieved. This is highlighting the company’s exceptional asset management capabilities. The continual improvement in recapture rates over time demonstrates the efficacy of data analytics in making informed asset management decisions and optimizing portfolio performance.

Furthermore, the company’s elevated same-store rent growth of 2.2% indicates the resilience and strength of its property portfolio. This growth, driven by higher average rent escalators and strategic investments, enables Realty Income to enhance its revenue streams consistently. The focus on investing in leases with uncapped inflation escalators, particularly in international markets, contributes to better-than-expected same-store rent growth, thereby enhancing the company’s revenue outlook.

Finally, Realty Income’s definitive merger agreement with Spirit Realty, valued at $9.3 billion, suggests a strategic move to enhance growth prospects. Hence, the expectation of immediate accretion to AFFO per share without external capital requirements suggests the synergistic benefits of the merger.

High-Yield Stocks: AT&T (T)

Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

To begin with, AT&T (NYSE:T) delivers a high dividend yield of 6.69%. The company’s ambitious targets to reach 200 million people or more with mid-band 5G spectrum by the year’s end and pass 30 million-plus fiber locations by 2025 suggest AT&T’s focus on expanding its network infrastructure.

Furthermore, significant milestones were achieved, with about 24 million fiber locations currently served (Q3 2023). This suggests the company’s progress towards establishing a robust network infrastructure capable of catering to a broad customer base and meeting the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Specifically, AT&T’s fiber investments continue to drive growth in the consumer wireline segment. The addition of 296K fiber customers and consistent growth over 15 quarters suggests the strong demand for high-quality broadband solutions.

Lastly, the remarkable revenue growth of about 27% from fiber operations significantly contributed to a nearly 10% increase in total broadband revenues year-over-year. This growth, coupled with the rise in fiber average revenue per user (ARPU) by about 9% to $68.21, reflects the leads of AT&T’s fiber strategy in driving both customer acquisition and value enhancement.

Verizon (VZ)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) offers a dividend yield at a high magnitude of 7.13%, backed by 19 years of dividend growth. The company has led the broadband segment, characterized by consistent subscribers and network superiority growth. This suggests its competitiveness and technological advancements in providing high-quality internet services.

Additionally, the addition of more than 400K new subscribers for four consecutive quarters demonstrates Verizon’s appeal to customers seeking reliable and high-speed internet connections. The company’s focus on fixed wireless access (FWA) and Fios Internet is highlighted by net adds of 384K and 72K, respectively, implying a growing demand for Verizon’s broadband services.

Fundamentally, Verizon’s emphasis on fixed wireless access and Fios Internet is complemented by customer satisfaction, as indicated by high net promoter scores. This process shows the attractiveness and reliability of its broadband offerings. Moreover, the successful deployment and utilization of the C-band spectrum have significantly enhanced network capabilities. Hence, this increased customer satisfaction and peak speeds of up to 2.4 gigabits per second.

Finally, the company’s focus on extending its lead by completing C-band deployment further solidifies its network superiority. Therefore, this positions Verizon as a preferred choice for customers seeking superior connectivity.

High-Yield Stocks: 3M (MMM)

Source: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

With a dividend yield of 5.52% and a long history of dividend growth (65 years), 3M’s (NYSE:MMM) focus is on restructuring actions. The action, which may streamline the organization and reduce structural costs, has yielded positive results. The company has tried to lean out its center, simplify the global supply chain organization, and optimize global go-to-market models. These efforts have contributed to a 2.4% year-over-year adjusted operating income margin expansion (Q3 2023).

On the other hand, the company’s emphasis on improving supply chain performance has resulted in various positive outcomes. Initiatives aimed at enhancing service, driving productivity and yield, expanding gross margins, and increasing cash conversion have led to tangible improvements in operational efficiency.

Finally, leveraging continuous improvement toolkits and data analytics to conduct over 60 Kaizen events has enhanced existing processes in major plants. Hence, these initiatives have likely optimized production processes, reduced waste, and increased operational efficiency, positively impacting the company’s bottom line and stock performance.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in T, VZ, and MMM.

