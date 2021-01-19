ENX

Financial firm Allfunds plans IPO on Euronext Amsterdam -Spanish media

Inti Landauro Reuters
MADRID, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Madrid-based financial services firm Allfunds plans to list its shares on Euronext Amsterdam in an initial public offering that would value the firm at between 6 billion and 7 billion euros ($7.3 billion-$8.5 billion), Spain's Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Allfunds is jointly owned by private equity fund Hellman & Friedman, Singapore's sovereign fund GIC and French bank BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

The firm, which provides supporting services to mutual funds around the world, aims to carry out the IPO in the second quarter, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources.

A spokeswoman for Allfunds declined to comment on the Expansion report.

Spanish and Italian banks Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo which used to control Allfunds sold their respective stakes in 2017.

($1 = 0.8258 euros)

