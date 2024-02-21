Financial debt for Mexico's Pemex totaled $106.8 bln at end of 2023 -president

Adds background on Pemex

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The total financial debt of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex totaled $106.8 billion at the end of last year, according to preliminary data released by the country's president on Wednesday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed the debt data in a chart from a presentation on Pemex, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, at his regular government press conference. The presentation was dated Feb. 20.

It was not immediately clear whether the figure he cited will be included in Pemex's quarterly financial results expected next week.

Lopez Obrador has pumped billions of dollars into the national producer during his more than five years in office, including a range of capital injections as well as tax reductions in a bid to boost its bottom line.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Stefanie Eschenbacher)

