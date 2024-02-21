News & Insights

US Markets

Financial debt for Mexico's Pemex totaled $106.8 bln at end of 2023 -president

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

February 21, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez and Stefanie Eschenbacher for Reuters ->

Adds background on Pemex

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The total financial debt of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex totaled $106.8 billion at the end of last year, according to preliminary data released by the country's president on Wednesday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed the debt data in a chart from a presentation on Pemex, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, at his regular government press conference. The presentation was dated Feb. 20.

It was not immediately clear whether the figure he cited will be included in Pemex's quarterly financial results expected next week.

Lopez Obrador has pumped billions of dollars into the national producer during his more than five years in office, including a range of capital injections as well as tax reductions in a bid to boost its bottom line.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Stefanie Eschenbacher)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.