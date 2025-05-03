Financial Confidence Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Say Thinking About Their Future Keeps Them Up at Night

One of the most persistent — and inaccurate — stereotypes around Gen Z and Millennials is that they’re carefree generations. They’re often portrayed as more concerned with how good they look on TikTok or owning the latest tech than with managing their money. Like many preconceived notions, this one doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.

Zoomers and Millennials are paying close attention to the world around them, and they’re worried by what they see — especially when it comes to their financial futures. When GOBankingRates and New York Life surveyed Americans aged 18 and up across the country, a surprisingly high number of Gen Z and Millennial respondents said that thinking about their financial future is keeping them up at night.

The results suggest that these generations are not only aware of the financial challenges they face today — but also cautiously optimistic about what lies ahead.

Financial Anxiety Runs High

Survey respondents were asked to rank their agreement with the statement, “Thinking about my future sometimes keeps me up at night,” on a scale from 1 to 10 — where 1 meant “doesn’t sound like me at all,” and 10 meant “very much sounds like me.” The youngest group, ages 18 to 24, had the highest percentage of respondents who selected a 10, a striking 25%.

Millennials weren’t far behind, with 23.94% of respondents ages 35 to 44 also giving the statement a 10, and 18.09% rating it a 9. The transitional cohort of 25 to 34-year-olds also showed signs of anxiety: About 20% selected an 8, while over 15% and over 16% chose 9 and a 10, respectively.

Gen X and Baby Boomers Seem To Sleep a Little Better

Baby Boomers appear to be most at ease with their financial situation, with a significant number — about 19.44% — giving the statement a 1, signaling minimal concern about their financial futures. Conversely, only 6.67% of Boomers gave it a 10, and 5.56% gave it a 9 — meaning just 12.23% in that age group reported sleep-threatening anxieties around their financial futures.

Gen Xers (ages 45-54) fell somewhere in the middle: Nearly 15% rated the statement a 10, indicating that while they may sleep a little better than younger generations, they’re still carrying financial stress — just not at the same level.

There’s Still Hope

This data shows that younger generations are feeling some serious financial — and physical, if they don’t get enough sleep — strain. But it’s not all doom and gloom for Zoomers and Millennials.

Respondents were also asked to rank their confidence that, eventually, they’ll be able to reach their financial goals, again on a scale from 1 to 10. Among those aged 18 to 24, more than 22% selected an 8, with over 10% and more than 16% selecting a 9 and 10, respectively.

Millennials (ages 35-44) were also fairly optimistic that the sleepless times would pass: Over 20% rated their confidence a 10, while more than 12% and 14% gave it an 8 and a 9, respectively. That in-between group of 25-34-year-olds? They’re also pretty confident that everything will turn out OK. More than 16% gave themselves a 10, and a combined 26.48% selected 8 or 9.

Bottom Line

Times may feel financially bleak for younger generations, but they’re not without hope. Many Gen Z and Millennial Americans are losing sleep over money, but the same survey shows they’re still optimistic that, eventually, they’ll achieve their financial goals.

