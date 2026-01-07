Financial Advisory Firm's Owens Corning Stake Shrinks by $9.3 Million After Stock's 31% Fall

Key Points

Paradiem, LLC reduced its Owens Corning stake by 58,221 shares.

The position’s quarter-end value decreased by $9,295,192, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

Post-trade, the fund held 35,846 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $4.01 million.

The position now represents 0.96% of 13F assets, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On January 6, 2026, Paradiem, LLC disclosed in a new SEC filing that it sold 58,221 shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

What Happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated January 6, 2026, Paradiem, LLC sold 58,221 shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter. The value of the fund’s Owens Corning position declined by $9,295,192 during the quarter, a figure that includes both sales and price movement.

What Else to Know

This was a reduction, leaving the Owens Corning stake at 0.96% of Paradiem, LLC’s 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:DIVB: $51.98 million (12.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LRCX: $19.94 million (4.8% of AUM)

NYSE:CAT: $17.77 million (4.3% of AUM)

NYSE:BKH: $16.29 million (3.9% of AUM)

NYSE:VLO: $15.92 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of January 5, 2026, Owens Corning shares were priced at $113.66, down 32.13% over the prior year. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 48.69 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.80 billion Net Income (TTM) ($165.00 million) Dividend Yield 2.72% Price (as of market close January 5, 2026) $113.66

Company Snapshot

Owens Corning produces insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials, with revenue streams diversified across its Composites, Insulation, and Roofing segments.

The company generates revenue by manufacturing and distributing building materials and composite solutions to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets globally.

Primary customers include insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers in the building, automotive, and renewable energy sectors.

Owens Corning is a leading global manufacturer in the building materials industry, with a focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. Its integrated business model leverages scale and product innovation to serve residential, commercial, and industrial customers worldwide. The company's diversified segment structure and established brands provide resilience and competitive differentiation in construction and infrastructure markets.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

This sale by Paradiem, a Louisiana-based financial advisory firm, is a significant sale of Owens Corning stock. Average investors should take note, as this signals a modest weakening of institutional support for the company. Here's what retail investors should know.

First off, Owens Corning relies on the construction and the home improvement market to drive sales. Some of the company's top-selling products include roofing materials, insulation, and doors. As such, a healthy construction market can help power the company's top line. In addition, severe weather can act as a further catalyst, due to roofing replacements in the wake of storm damage.

At any rate, the lukewarm construction market and a lack of significant severe weather has meant Owens Corning stock has slumped recently. Shares are down about 31% over the last 12 months. That could be one reason that Paradiem has cut back its holdings of the company.

However, for investors looking for a bargain, Owens Corning might be a name to consider. Shares are now trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.92. That's near the stock's five-year low of 0.77 and well-below its five-year average of 1.24.

In summary, Owens Corning is a stock that has been beaten-down over the last year, yet it could be worth a look for value-oriented investors.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total market value of assets reported by an institutional investment manager in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Quarter-end value: The value of a holding or portfolio at the close of the last day of a fiscal quarter.

Trading activity: The buying and selling of securities within a portfolio during a specific period.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Stake: The ownership interest or share of a company held by an investor or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund or portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Segment: A distinct business division within a company, often with separate products or services.

Composite materials: Engineered materials made from two or more constituent substances with different physical or chemical properties.

Distributors: Companies or individuals that buy products from manufacturers and sell them to retailers or end users.

Resilience: The ability of a business or investment to withstand or recover from adverse conditions.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Jake Lerch has positions in Caterpillar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lam Research. The Motley Fool recommends Owens Corning. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.