Financial Advisory Corp Buys 252,776 Shares of IBTI

Key Points

Bought 252,776 shares of IBTI; estimated trade size $5.65 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $5.55 million, reflecting both trading activity and price moves.

Transaction value represents a 0.78% change in 13F AUM.

Post-trade stake: 1,234,618 shares valued at $27.51 million.

The IBTI position now accounts for 3.82% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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Financial Advisory Corp disclosed a buy of 252,776 shares of IBTI in its April 10, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $5.65 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 10, 2026, Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 252,776 shares. The estimated value of the shares acquired during the first quarter was $5.65 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund's quarter-end position value rose by $5.55 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

What else to know

This was a buy; the IBTI stake represents 3.82% of Financial Advisory Corp’s reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026, as reported in its 13F.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $120.05 million (16.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IWP: $100.32 million (13.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: TFLO: $75.66 million (10.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VBR: $61.85 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VEA: $48.70 million (6.8% of AUM)

As of April 10, 2026, IBTI shares were priced at $22.24, up 4.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 20.75 percentage points.

Dividend yield for IBTI is 3.83%.

IBTI closed 1.13% below its 52-week high as of April 13, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value Reported Equity Holdings (13F) $719,774,033 Price (as of market close 2026-04-10) $22.24 Dividend Yield (TTM) 3.83% 1-Year Total Return 4.17%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: Seeks to track the performance of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2028, providing investors with a defined maturity date and exposure to U.S. government debt.

Underlying holdings: Comprised exclusively of U.S. Treasury securities with maturities in 2028, offering a high-quality, low-credit-risk portfolio structure.

Fund structure: Exchange-traded fund format with a transparent, rules-based approach; expense ratio is not specified in the supplied data.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF offers investors targeted exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in 2028, combining the benefits of a defined maturity profile with the liquidity and transparency of an ETF. The fund is designed to appeal to investors seeking predictable income and principal preservation through investment-grade government securities. Its structure allows for efficient access to a diversified portfolio of Treasuries, making it suitable for fixed income laddering or duration-specific strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

Financial Advisory Corporation provides services, such as retirement planning, for a range of clients and risk profiles. Income-focused investments like Treasury bond ETFs are often part of a strategy to preserve capital while providing predictable income. The addition of IBTI aligns with that strategy, which prioritizes stability.

IBTI is part of iShares’ iBonds lineup and holds U.S. Treasury securities that mature in 2028. While Treasury bonds are not exactly known for their exciting growth potential, they do play an important part in a long-term, diversified portfolio -- a bet that is especially important in a market that has shown increased volatility as of late.

With a one-year total return of 4.17%, it’s an investment aimed at helping offset inflation. Since they’re backed by the U.S. government, they’re considered among the safer investment options available. IBTI targets a specific maturity year, adding 2028 as a rung on their bond ladder strategy.

Investors with similar goals may consider IBTI for their own portfolios. It’s not going to provide outsize growth, but that’s not what it’s designed to do. It’s safe and predictable, which is why it’s a holding many financial advisors count on.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.