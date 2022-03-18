Financial Advisors Not a Part of the ‘Great Resignation’

2021 set an all time record for American’s quitting with approximately 47 million opting to leave their jobs and giving the year the title the ‘Great Resignation’. However, financial advisors have remained insulated from the one off spike. Many say this has to do with how advisors see their business, and being their own practitioners. This holds many companies accountable for keeping advisors satisfied because they can take their book of business elsewhere. Still there have been a slight increase in quits but that's part of a broader trend over the last three years for financial advisors.

Finsum: Firms are definitely getting the message, and are increasing measures for both retention and hiring in order to grow scale and attract advisors.

