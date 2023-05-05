In an article for InvestmentNews, Jeff Benjamin discussed the need for succession planning especially as there are about 100,000 advisors that are expected to retire over the next decade. In total, they are estimated to control $10 trillion in assets.

Of this group, 45% intend to transfer ownership to employees or a family member. Around 30% are looking for an external transition, while 25% do not have a firm succession plan. According to industry insiders, this is a major challenge for the industry especially as succession plans take time to prepare. Additionally, there needs to be guidelines for alternative scenarios especially as fewer young people are entering the industry.

Even in the event of a sale, there are complications and contingencies that need to be considered such as your clients’ comfort and the financing of such a transaction. With internal transitions, unexpected events can also arise such as relationships souring with prospective owners that result in a shift of strategy or advisors being recruited away to other firms.

Finsum: Financial advisors need to have a succession plan. This is especially critical given the wave of retirements that is expected to hit over the next decade.

