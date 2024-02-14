News & Insights

Financial Advisor Industry Trends Troubling for New Advisors

February 14, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

The number of new advisors is not keeping up with retirements and attrition. According to Cerulli, the number of new advisors only increased by 2,706 in the previous years. This is troubling given that the firm projects that nearly 110,000 advisors will be retiring over the next decade. 

 

This amounts to nearly 38% of all advisors and 41% of total assets. These numbers and trends highlight the need for the industry to do a better job of attracting and retaining fresh talent. The crux of the issue seems to not be recruitment but that there is a 72% rookie failure rate. Some recommendations are growing and nurturing a talent pipeline, better communication of the role and responsibilities of a financial advisor, and a more structured training program which entails ramping up responsibilities.

 

Ideally, newer advisors would start in roles focused on operations and improving the practice before shifting into a producer role. Cerulli recommends that seniors advisors’ team with new advisors and provide them with experience in engaging with clients and gathering assets before they transition to more independent roles. It notes that many advisors who build successful, long-term careers were the recipients of such mentorship and guidance at the start of their careers. 

Finsum: 2023 was another year of poor recruitment figures for the financial advisor’s industry. Here are some recommendations on improving the success rate of new advisors. 

 

