Financial Advisor Exits Position in Industrial Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 58,061 shares; estimated transaction value $3.43 million (based on first-quarter average prices)

Quarter-end position value declined by $2.77 million, reflecting both share sale and price movement

Change represented 1.9% of Aurora’s reportable 13F assets

Post-trade, Aurora holds zero shares worth $0 in Gorman-Rupp

GRC previously accounted for 1.5% of fund assets as of the prior quarter; no longer among fund holdings

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On May 6, 2026, Aurora Investment Counsel reported selling its entire stake in Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC), involving 58,061 shares and an estimated transaction value of $3.43 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Aurora Investment Counsel sold its entire 58,061-share stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $3.43 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The position’s value decreased by $2.77 million from the prior quarter, reflecting both the sale and changes in GRC’s share price.

What else to know

Aurora sold out its GRC position, which previously made up 1.5% of reportable assets; the stake now represents none of AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:ZTO: $3.76 million (2.1% of AUM)

NYSE:DELL: $3.53 million (2.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:INTU: $3.30 million (1.8% of AUM)

NYSE:ETR: $3.27 million (1.8% of AUM)

NYSE:WTRG: $2.85 million (1.6% of AUM)

As of May 5, 2026, GRC shares were priced at $77.43, up 115.7% over one year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 87.3 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 5, 2026) $77.43 Market capitalization $2.05 billion Revenue (TTM) $695.03 million Net income (TTM) $58.73 million

Company snapshot

Designs and manufactures a broad range of pumps and pump systems, including centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, and specialty pumps for diverse liquid-handling applications.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of engineered pump products and systems to industrial, municipal, construction, and OEM customers via distributors, direct sales, and third-party catalogs.

Serves customers in water, wastewater, construction, petroleum, fire protection, agriculture, and military sectors, both in the United States and internationally.

Gorman-Rupp is a leading manufacturer in the industrial machinery sector, specializing in pumps and fluid handling solutions. With a global customer base and a diversified product portfolio, the company leverages its engineering expertise to address mission-critical applications across multiple industries. Its established distribution network and long-standing reputation support sustained growth and competitive positioning.

What this transaction means for investors

Aurora Investment Council, an Atlanta-based independent financial advisor, recently disclosed liquidating its Gorman-Rupp stock position during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

Gorman-Rupp is an industrial stock. The company’s focus is on pump systems, which have seen a spike in interest thanks to the massive wave of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending directed at data centers. Specifically, AI data centers require liquid-cooling systems to keep cutting-edge processing units running. In turn, Gorman-Rupp has seen surging demand for its custom fluid-handling systems.

Over the last two years, Gorman-Rupp shares have advanced by 137%, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.9%. That’s well ahead of the benchmark S&P 500 index, which has generated a total return of 45% over the same period, with a CAGR of 20.6%.

This excellent performance does raise questions about the stock’s valuation, however. Gorman-Rupp shares now trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nearly 35x. That’s above the average for the stock market of around 32x. It’s also above Gorman-Rupp’s own 10-year average P/E of about 31x.

In summary, Gorman-Rupp is an industrial stock that has logged excellent performance over the last two years, thanks, in part, to its exposure to the growth of AI data center spending. However, valuation may now be a concern, as the stock trades above both the market average multiple and its 10-year average valuation.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Entergy and Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.