Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: FTN-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.675), with shares changing hands as low as $9.08 on the day. As of last close, FTN.PRA was trading at a 3.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTN.PRA shares, versus FTN:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Financial 15 Split Corp's Preferred Shares (TSX: FTN-PRA.TO) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTN.TO) are down about 0.2%.

