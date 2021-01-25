Finance Stocks' Q4 Earnings Due on Jan 26: AXP, NAVI & More

Fourth-quarter results released by the finance companies so far reflect a decent performance, with modest rise in earnings and revenues despite low interest rates and soft loan demand.

Lower net interest income (NII) was witnessed due to near-zero interest rates and subdued lending scenario. Further, as expected, net interest margin — one of the major indicators of finance companies’ profitability — contracted during the quarter.

With the businesses gradually resuming during the quarter and easing of lockdown measures, card usage increased to an extent. Thus, related fees are likely to have increased.

On the cost front, rise in operating expenses, fueled by marketing and investments in technology to boost digital offerings, might have impeded bottom-line growth.

Per the latest Earnings Preview, overall earnings for the finance sector are projected to grow 10.9% year over year. Notably, it recorded a fall of 11.7% in the prior quarter. Revenues are expected to decline 1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Let’s take a look at four mid-sized finance companies that are scheduled to announce fourth-quarter results tomorrow before market open.

American Express Co. AXP is expected to have recorded a decline in both earnings and revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.26 per share implies a plunge of 37.9% from the year-ago reported number.

Similarly, the consensus estimate for sales of $9.4 billion indicates 17.3% fall from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for discount revenues stands at $5.76 billion, suggesting a 15.6% decline.

The chances of American Express beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate are high this time, as it has the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.

It has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.00%. (Read more: AmEx to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?)

Navient Corporation NAVI is expected to have recorded a decline in revenues, while earnings are likely to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 82 cents per share suggests a rise of 22.4% from the prior-year reported number. The consensus estimate for sales of $284.2 indicates a fall of 3.4%.

Muted loan growth scenario is expected to have hurt interest income of Navient. The consensus mark for NII of $282 million suggests 4.1% decline from the prior-year quarter. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-interest income is $205 million, implying a fall of 6.4%.

CIT Group CIT is expected to have recorded a decline in earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 54 cents per share implies a plunge of 57.5% from the year-ago reported number.

Chances of CIT Group beating the estimates are low as well, as it doesn’t have the right combination. It has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and Earnings ESP of +1.85%.

Capital One’s COF earnings are expected to have witnessed a rise in the to-be-reported quarter, but revenues are projected to have witnessed a decline on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for earnings indicates a rise of 14.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Nevertheless, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $6.90 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. The consensus estimate for NII of $5.5 billion for the quarter indicates a marginal decline sequentially. Further, total non-interest income of $1.2 billion is expected to decline 33.3% sequentially.

