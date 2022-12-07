Markets
Finance Of America To Acquire Assets Of American Advisors Group - Quick Facts

December 07, 2022 — 07:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA) said it will acquire assets of American Advisors Group, a direct-to-consumer reverse mortgage lender, in exchange for a combination of cash and equity. Upon completion, which is expected to be accretive to both tangible book value and earnings per share, FOA's subsidiary, Finance of America Reverse LLC, will operate a separate direct-to-consumer retail channel under the brand name AAG.

Existing stockholders of Finance of America, including entities affiliated with Brian Libman, chairman and founder, have committed to invest an additional $30 million of capital into Finance of America through a private placement of FOA's common stock.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
